Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 18

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ales Iglic Chandrashekhar Kulkarni
Table of Contents

Series Page

EDITORIAL BOARD

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Charged Lipid Bilayers in Aqueous Surroundings with Low pH

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Application of Infrared Spectroscopy for Structural Analysis of Planar Lipid Bilayers Under Electrochemical Control

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Preparation Procedures for Supported Lipid Bilayers

3 Characterization of Lipid Bilayers Adsorbed on Solid Surfaces

4 Spectroelectrochemistry of Planar Lipid Bilayers Adsorbed on Electrode Surfaces

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Electroformation of Giant Vesicles and Transformation to Oligovesicular Vesicles

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Electroformation on Substrate Materials

3 Electroformation with dc Voltage

4 Effect of Counter Electrode

5 Rapid Electroformation

6 OVVs with Heterogeneous Membranous Compartments

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Four. Coupling Membrane Elasticity and Structure to Protein Function

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Intramembrane Forces and Pressure Fields

3 Lateral Pressures Couple to Protein Function

4 Elastic Membrane Deformations by Proteins

5 Some Remarks on Theory

6 Domain Formation

7 Elastic Parameters of Lipid Membranes and Domains from Experiment

8 Application Example: Effect on Ion Channels During Apoptosis

9 Conclusion and Outlook

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Five. The Micellar Cubic Fd3m Phase: Recent Advances in the Structural Characterization and Potential Applications

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Lyotropic Liquid Crystalline Phase Formation

3 Micellar Liquid Crystalline Phases

4 Packing Fraction and Frustration in Micellar 2D and 3D Phases

5 The Structure of the Micellar Cubic Fd3m Phase

6 Analysis of the Effect of Chain Configuration on the Cubic Fd3m Structure

7 The Sensitivity of the Cubic Fd3m Phase to Variations in Hydrostatic Pressure

8 Micellar Cubosomes: Dispersed Particles Enveloping Cubic Fd3m Structure

9 Current Developments in the Uses of the Cubic Fd3m Phase

10 Summary and Outlook

References

Chapter Six. Recent Developments in the Production, Analysis, and Applications of Cubic Phases Formed by Lipids

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Protein Crystallization in Sponge and Cubic Phases

3 Developments in the Production of Cubic Phases

4 Imaging Cubic Phases with AFM

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seven. Polymer and Colloidal Inclusions in Lyotropic Lamellar and Hexagonal Surfactant Mesophases

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Colloidal Particles in Lyotropic Phases

3 Introduction of Preformed Polymers into Lyotropic Phases

4 Polymerization in Lyotropic Phases

5 Summary/Outlook

References

Chapter Eight. Stabilization of Lipid-Based Lyotropic Liquid Crystalline Phases by Nanoparticles: Perspectives for ColloidIsasomes

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 How to Determine the Overall Structure?

3 The Choice of the Lipids, Reference, and Sample Preparation

4 The Choice of Nanoparticles and Macroscopic Behavior

5 Effects of the Stabilizers on the Internal Structures

6 Effects of the Value of pH on the Internal Structures

7 Organization of the Nanoparticles

8 Changing Particle–Particle Interactions

9 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Nine. Bacterially Derived Nanomaterials and Enzyme-Driven Lipid-Associated Metallic Particle Catalyst Formation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Serratia Bacteria: General Background

3 Mineralization by a Serratia Species

4 Lipid-Associated Metallic Particle Formation and Its Potential Applications

5 Conclusion

References

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes cover a broad range of topics, including main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers as well as spherical liposomes. The invited authors present the latest results of their own research groups in this exciting, multidisciplinary field.

Key Features

  • Incorporates contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
  • Explores the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes from theoretical and experimental perspectives
  • Serves as an indispensable source of information for new scientists

Readership

Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ales Iglic

Ales Iglic Serial Volume Editor

Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Chandrashekhar Kulkarni

Chandrashekhar Kulkarni Serial Volume Editor

Chandrashekhar V. Kulkarni received his PhD in Chemical Biology from University of London for which he was in receipt of a Marie Curie Early Stage Researcher Fellowship at Imperial College London (2005-2008). Earlier he completed his BSc (1999) and MSc (2001) in Chemistry from Shivaji University Kolhapur, India and started his research career at the National Chemical Laboratory Pune, India. He had a few postdoc stints at University of Graz-Austria, University of Bayreuth-Germany and University of Cambridge-UK during which he worked on a wide range of projects. In March 2013 Dr Kulkarni started ‘Lipid Nanostructures Group’ focussing on highly interdisciplinary and cutting-edge projects. Some of his research interests include complex biomembranes and biomolecule interactions, nanostructured lipid particles as carrier systems, and novel nano-bio-applications of lipid nanostructures. Dr Kulkarni joined the editorial board of APLBL in early 2013 and later as an editor of this book series.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Central Lancashire, UK

