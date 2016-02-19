Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335015, 9780080581408

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: V. Gold
eBook ISBN: 9780080581408
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 443
No. of pages:
443
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581408

V. Gold Serial Editor

V. Gold Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, King’s College, University of London

