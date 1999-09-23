Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335336, 9780080581729

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 33

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes for Part 1

Serial Editors: D. Bethell Thomas Tidwell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581729
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 1999
Page Count: 544
Description

The objective of this serial is to present considered reviews on the quantitative study of organic compounds and their behavior--physical organic chemistry in its broadest sense--in a manner accessible to a general readership.

Readership

Physical chemists, organic chemists, solid state chemists, crystallographers.

D. Bethell Serial Editor

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.

Thomas Tidwell Serial Editor

University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

