Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335312, 9780080581705

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 31

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Bethell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th August 1998
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

P.D. Beer, P.A. Gale, and Z. Chen, Electrochemical Recognition of Charged and Neutral Guest Species by Redox-Active Receptor Molecules. L. Eberson, Spin Trapping and Electron Transfer. O. Matsson and K.C. Westaway, Secondary Deuterium Kinetic Isotope Effects and Transition State Structure. M. Blackburn, Catalytic Antibodies. Author Index. Cumulative Index of Authors. Cumulative Index of Titles.

Description

The objective of the serial is to present considered reviews on the quantitative study of organic compounds and their behavior--physical organic chemistry in its broadest sense--in a manner accessible to a general readership.

Readership

Physical chemists, organic chemists, solid state scientists, and crystallographers.

About the Serial Editors

D. Bethell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.

