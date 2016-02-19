Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335244, 9780080581637

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 24

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Bethell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581637
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 225
Table of Contents

N.M.M. Nibbering, Gas-phase Reactions of Organic Anions. C.I.F. Watt, Hydride Shifts and Transfers. M.L. Sinnott, The Principle of Least Nuclear Motion and the Theory of Stereoelectronic Control. Index.

Description

This is a well-established series for the publication of authoritative reviews on the methods and results of the application of quantitative physical and mathematical methods to organic chemistry. The authors are acknowledged experts in their particular fields, and the contributions give the reader an up-to-date account of different aspects of physical organic chemistry. In the pursuit of challenging problems of organic chemistry, the series encourages forward-looking reviews on a variety of topics, not all of which may as yet conform to conventional notions of the scope of the field.

Readership

Organic and physical chemists.

D. Bethell Serial Editor

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.

