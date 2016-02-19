Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120335237, 9780080581620

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry, Volume 23

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Bethell
eBook ISBN: 9780080581620
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 348
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry provides the chemical community with authoritative and critical assessments of the many aspects of physical organic chemistry. The field is a rapidly developing one, with results and methodologies finding application from biology to solid state physics.

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581620

About the Serial Editors

D. Bethell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Robert Robinson Laboratories, University of Liverpool, U.K.

