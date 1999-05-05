Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J. M. Aran, I. Pastan, and M. Gottesman, Therapeutic Strategies Involving the Multidrug Resistance Phenotype: The MDRI Gene as a Target, Chemoprotectant and Selectable Marker in Gene Therapy.
R. G. O'Neil and M. I. N. Zhang, The Diversity of Calcium Channels and Their Regulation in Epithelial Cells.
M. Kibbe, T. Billiar, and E. Tzeng, Gene Therapy and Vascular Disease.
D. J. Tyrell, A. P. Horne, K. R. Holme, J. M. H. Preuss, and C. P. Page, Heparin in Inflammation: Potential Therapeutic Applications Beyond Anticoagulation.
A. P. Morris, The Regulation of Epithelial Cell cAMP- and Calcium-dependent Chloride Channels.
W. T. Clusin and M. E. Anderson, Calcium Channel Blockers: Current Controversies and Basic Mechanisms of Action.
K. K. Wu, Antithrombotic Agents.
S. Schultz, Regulation of Potassium Channels in Sodium Absorbing Epithelial Cells.
Description
Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental.
Key Features
- This volume includes reviews on some of the hottest topics in pharmacology, including:
- Multidrug resistance and the MDR1 gene in gene therapy
- Regulation of calcium channels in epithelial cells
- Gene therapy and vascular disease
- Potential therapeutic applications for Heparin
- Calcium channel blockers
- Antithrombotic agents
- Regulation of potassium channels in epithelial cells
Readership
Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 5th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581385
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120329472
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines." --NATURE
"The works do represent an extensive compilation of data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generally scientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated." --H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY
"Superb reading material." --JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
J. August Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
M. Anders Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
Joseph Coyle Serial Volume Editor
Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA