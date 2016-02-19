Advances in Pharmacology, Volume 21
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Tom August
eBook ISBN: 9780080581125
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1990
Page Count: 301
Details
- No. of pages:
- 301
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th August 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581125
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Tom August Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology Johns Hopkins University Baltimore, Maryland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.