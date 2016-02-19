Advances in Pesticide Science
Advances in Pesticide Science: Abstracts and Addendum documents the proceedings of the Fourth International Congress of Pesticide Chemistry held in Zurich on July 24-28, 1978. This book discusses the synthesis of isocoumarins and their biological activities; structure-activity correlations in control of membrane-bound linolenic acid with substituted pyridazinones; and oxidative processes in pesticide transformation. The cardiovascular and neurotoxicity of endosulfan; chemistry and plant growth regulating activity of fusicoccin derivatives and analogs; and pesticide interactions with naturally occurring food components are also elaborated. This compilation likewise covers the techniques for deriving realistic estimates of pesticide intakes; confirmation tests for pesticides based on gas chromatographic techniques; surfactants in flowable formulations; and thin-layer densitometry. This publication is a good reference for biologists and chemists researching on pesticides and its relation to food and the environment.
Plenary Session World Food Production - Environment - Pesticides
The Future of Plant Protection in Agriculture
Chemicals in the Environment and Their Effects on Ecosystems
The Toxicologist's Responsibility in the Evaluation of Plant Protectants
Pesticide Research to Maintain and Improve Plant Protection
Main Topic I: Synthesis of Pesticides
Chapter 1. Heterocyclic Synthesis by Rearrangement
Chapter 2. Synthesis of N-Heterocycles from 1.2-, 1.3-, 1.4- And 1.5- Diamines
Chapter 3. Syntheses and Transformations of Nitrogen and Sulphur Containing Bicyclic Heterocyclic Systems
Chapter 4. Dimethyl-Maleic Anhydride, a New Synthesis and a Versatile Use of an Old Compound
Chapter 5. Synthesis and Plant Growth Regulator Properties of C-O-Carboxyphenyl Derivatives of Five and Six Membered Heterocycles
Chapter 6. Synthesis and Herbicidal Activity of 4-Acyl Pyrazole Derivatives
Chapter 7. Synthesis of Isocoumarins and Their Biological Activities
Chapter 8. Synthesis of Pesticidal Bis-Trifluoromethyl-Imino Substituted Heterocycles
Chapter 9. Synthesis and Selectivity of Action of Some New Thiophosphoro Organic Insecticides
Chapter 10. Transition Metal Carbene Complexes in Organic Synthesis
Chapter 11. Synthesis and Properties of O-Aryl-O-Alkyl-S-Alkyl-Phosphorothioates
Chapter 12. Synthesis and Insecticidal Activity of 1 ,3 ,2-0xazaphospholidines
Chapter 13. Phosphorus-Containing Starting Materials for the Synthesis of Potential Pesticides
Chapter 14. Glyphosate and Related Chemistry
Chapter 15. Synthesis of Mixed Trialkyltin Compounds
Chapter 16. Synthesis AHD Biological Activity of Substituted Amides of Phosbhorylacbtio Acids
Chapter 17. Approaches to New Pesticides - Serendipity or Science
Chapter 18. Practice-Guided Structural Modifications Based on Chemical and Biochemical Analogies
Chapter 19. Some Aspects of Industrial Research for New Biologically Active Compounds
Chapter 20. The Application of the Theory of Absolute Reaction Rates to the Design of Novel Enzyme Inhibitors with Special Reference to Acetylchot.Tnesterase
Chapter 21. Can Biochemistry Be an Offensive Weapon in Finding New Pesticidal Structures?
Chapter 22. Reactivity Recognition as an Approach to the Design of Ethylene Generating Plant Growth Regulators
Chapter 23. New Group of Insecticides
Chapter 24. Quantitative Structure-Activity Correlations of Piperidinoacetanilides for Different Biological Effects
Chapter 25. Aza-Analogy to Singlet-Oxygen
Chapter 26. Some New Results in Thermal and Photochemical Synthesis of 1,2-Bis-Functionally Substituted Cyclobutanes
Chapter 27. Three-Membered Rings with an Exocyclic Double Bond in Synthesis
Chapter 28. Some New Syntheses of Cyclobutanecarboxylic Acids
Chapter 29. Two-Phase Systems, Versatile Media in Applied Organic Synthesis
Chapter 30. Synthesis of Substituted Ureas Without Isocyanates
Chapter 31. Intermediates Synthesised by Chain-Lengthening Reactions with Formaldehyde or Carbon Monoxide
Chapter 32. A New Technical Way for Cyanogen
Chapter 33. Synthesis and Heactivity of Fluoromethyl-Carbamoylfluorides
Chapter 34. Malononitrile
Chapter 35. Substituted Sulfamic Acid Halides - New Synthetic Intebmediates
Chapter 36. Chlorosulfonylisocyanate
Chapter 37. Bromo Containing Intermediates
Chapter 38. Readily Available Thiophene Intermediates
Chapter 39. Reactive Derivatives of Α-Hydroxyaclds and Aldehydes
Chapter 40. 4-Chloroacetoacetic Acid Derivatives
Chapter 41. Study of the Dipterex to Ddvp Rearrangement
Chapter 42. Chemktki and Toxicology of Pesticide Chemicals. XII. Effect of Heat and Oxidizing Agents on Ieftohios
Chapter 43. Methods for the Preparation of Azamethiphos (Alfacron®), A New Heterocyclic Phosphoric Ester
Chapter 44. Carbamates from Polyhalo-2-Aroyl-1,3-Benzodioxoles for Pesticide Research
Chapter 45. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Some New Urea and Carbamic Acid Derivatives
Chapter 46. Relationship Between the Structure and the Mechanisms of Hydrolysis of Swep and Some Related Methyl N-(Substituted Phenyl) Carbamates
Chapter 47. Synthesis of Thiosemicarbazones of 3-Oxo-Esters and Amides and 1-Thiocarbamoyl-Pyrazoline-5-Ones and Their Antifungal Activity Against Piricularia Oryzae
Chapter 48. Synthesis of New Pesticides Basing on the Principle of Intramolecular Synergism Using Selected Metalthiocyanate Compounds and Heterocyclic Donors
Chapter 49. Synthesis and Reactions of 2-Alkyl-Thiadiazinone-3-1,1-Dioxides
Chapter 50. A New Procedure for Manufacture of N-Arylphtalamic Acids
Chapter 51. New Types of Thioethers as Pesticides
Main Topic II: Chemical Structure and Biological Activity
Chapter 52. Recent Structure-Activity Correlations in Synthetic Pyrethroids
Chapter 53. Chemistry,Absolute Structures and Biological Aspects of the Most Active Isomers of Fenvalerate and Other Recent Pyrethroids
Chapter 54. Comparative Metabolism of Pyrethroids
Chapter 55. Nitromethylene Insecticides
Chapter 56. Benzospiro Pyrethroids
Chapter 57. Conformational Studies of Phenothrin Analogs and Implications on Insecticidal Activity
Chapter 58. New Insecticides. Combined DDT - Isosteres and Pyrethroid Structures
Chapter 59. Synthesis and Structure-Activity Relationships in a Series of Nitrophenyl Carbamates
Chapter 60. Structure-Activity Correlations of Recent Herbicides in Photosynthetic Reactions
Chapter 61. The Chemical Structure and Herbicidal Activity of Alloxydim Sodium and Related Compounds
Chapter 62. Chemical Constitution and Activity of Bipyridinium Herbicides
Chapter 63. Structure-Activity Correlations in Control of Membrane-Bound Linolenic Acid with Substituted Pyridazinones
Chapter 64. Phenoxy-Phenoxy-Propionic Acids and Derivatives as Grass Herbicides
Chapter 65. The Trifluoromethanesulfonanilide Class of Herbicides and Plant Growth Regulators
Chapter 66. Structure-Activity Relationship of Cyclic Imide Herbicides
Chapter 67. Triazolyl-0,N-Acetals, Chemistry, Activity and Structure
Chapter 68. A New Qsar Approach to Bioactive Synthesis
Chapter 69. The Use of Steric Parameters in Quantitative Pesticide Design
Chapter 70. Structure-Activity Correlations of a Series of Pyridazonyl Esters of Organothiophosphorus Acids
Chapter 71. Qsar - A Practical Approach to the Search for Pesticide Toxicants
Chapter 72. Qsar by Means of Free-Energy-Related Parameters and Its Significance in Pesticide Design: a Case Study on Pyrethroids
Chapter 73. The Larvicidal Properties [Contact-Ingestion Toxicity] of Phenothiazine and Several of Its Derivatives and Related Compounds
Chapter 74. Formation and Degradation of Epoxides
Chapter 75. Formation of Active Intermediates by N-Oxidation
Chapter 76. Alkylation of DNA by Organophosphorus Pesticides
Chapter 77. Assessment of Structure-Activity Correlations from Short-Term Mutagenicity Tests
Chapter 78. Teratogenic Effects of Organophosphorus and Methylcarbamate Insecticides in Chicken Embryos Due to Impaired Nad Biosynthesis Associated with Kynurenine Formamidase Inhibition
Chapter 79. Structural Requirements for the Inhibition of Testicular DNA Synthesis and Mutagenicity of Arylalkylureas
Chapter 80. Dependence of Toxicological Properties of Organophosphorus Pesticides and Their Quantum-Chemical Characteristics
Chapter 81. Structure-Activity Relationships in a Group of Spirocyclic Pyrethroids
Chapter 82. New Data on the Pesticidal Activity of Phosphorated Onium Compounds
Chapter 83. N-Sulfenylated Carbamates as Insecticides with Low Mammalian Toxicity
Chapter 84. Sulfenylated Derivatives of N-Phenylformamidines
Chapter 85. Mechanisms of Hydrolysis and Structure-Activity Correlations for a Series of Insecticidal N-Methyl Oxime Carbamates
Chapter 86. The Alkylthiophenyl Ethers, A New Chemical Group of Acaricides
Chapter 87. Carbamates Derived from Vanillin and Their Molluscicidal, Larvicidal and Antimicrobial Activities
Chapter 88. Quantitative Activity Relationships in Insect Toxicity Caused by Substituted Xanthene Dyes
Chapter 89. Synthesis and Structure-Activity Relationship of a Novel Series of 1,3- Disubstituted-1, 2, 4-Triazol-5-Yl Diethoxythiophosphates
Chapter 90. Preparation and Biological Activity of the Enantiomers of CGA 48988, a New Systemic Fungicide
Chapter 91. Structure-Activity Relationship for Some Types of Enolphosphates
Chapter 92. Synthesis of the Optical Isomers of the Fungicide Triforine and Their Physicochemical and Biological Behaviour
Chapter 93. A New Class of Systemic Fungicides. Synthesis, Structureactivity Relationship and an Interesting Effect Against Planthoppers
Chapter 94. Furan-3-Carboxamides and Furan-3-Hydroxamic Esters - Their Synthesis and Fungicidal Activity
Chapter 95. Biological Activities of Some Alkylphenyl Carbamates O-Substituted with Carbonate Groups
Chapter 96. Synthesis of L,3-Thiazolidine-2-One-L,1-Dioxides with Fungicidal Activity
Chapter 97. Synthesis and Repelllent Properties of Esters of N,N-Diethyl-Oxaminic Acid
Chapter 98. Synthesis, Structure and Antifungal Activity of ß-Methyl-ß- Nitrovinyl-Benzyl-Ammonium Salts
Chapter 99. Biological Activity of Thiol Phosphorus Esters Containing Amino Acid Residues
Chapter 100. A Comparison of Hill Inhibition and Herbicidal Activity of N-3-Alkoxyuracil Derivatives
Chapter 101. Pre-Emergence Herbicidal Structure Activity Correlations for a Series of 4-Amino-5-Nitro-Pyrimidines
Chapter 102. Ethylene-Releasing 2-Halogenethyl-Silanes as Abscission Agents
Chapter 103. Substituted Beta-Haloethyl Benzyl Sulphones with Growthregulating Properties
Chapter 104. Possibilities of Exogenous Crop and Quality Regulation of Cultivated Plants by Chemicals
Chapter 105. Bluegill Liver Mitochondria Response to Derivatives of 2,4,5-T and Silvex
Chapter 106. Experimental Study of the Reproduction Under the Action of the Herbicide Balagrin
Chapter 107. Increase in Rat Liver Cyclic Amp and Glycogen Phosphorylase Caused by the Herbicide Atrazine
Chapter 108. Antidote Experiments in Animals After Intoxication with a Combination of Phosphoric Acid Ester and Carbamate
Chapter 109. S-Methyl Isomer Content of Stored Malathion and Fenitrothion Waterdispersible Powders and Its Relationship to Toxicity
Chapter 110. Cardiovascular and Neurotoxicity of Endosulfan
Chapter 111. Studies on the Simultaneous Effect of Chlorinated Hydrocarbon and Organophosphoric Pesticides in Monkey Kidney Cell Cultures
Chapter 112. Concepts of Reliable Data Collection in Toxicology
Chapter 113. Study of the Toxicology of Benomyl
Chapter 114. Prognosing of Toxic Effect of Herbicides - Halogen Anilides of Carbonic Acids Depending on Their Chemical Structure
Chapter 115. The Dispersion Analysis of the Sexual and Age Sensibility of Rats to Bromophos
Chapter 116. State of Some Humoral Regulation Factors of Metabolism Under the Effect of Pesticides of Different Chemical Nature
Chapter 117. Relation Between Chromat Ographic Behaviour and Toxicity of Pesticides
Chapter 118. About the Influence of DDT and Other Pesticides on the Immunologic Reactivity of the Offspring
Chapter 119. Correlation Dependence Between Toxicity of Halohydrocarbons of Aliphatic Series and Their Electronic Structure
Chapter 120. Neurochemical Alterations in Rats During Phosphoroorganic Insecticides Intoxications
Chapter 121. on Character and Mechanism of Combined Effects of Pesticides on the Basis of Dithiocarbamic Acid Derivatives
Chapter 122. The Action of Atrazine and Mezoranil on the Organism of the Laboratory Animals
Main Topic III: Natural Products with Biological Activity
Chapter 123. Insect Growth Regulators from Plants
Chapter 124. Nematicidal Substances from Plants
Chapter 125. Insect Control Using Natural Products
Chapter 126. Purification and Properties of Silkworm Prothoracicotropic Hormone
Chapter 127. Recent Discoveries in Insect Pheromone Chemistry
Chapter 128. Stereochemical Evidence of Dual Chemoreceptors for an Achiral Sex Pheromone in Lepidoptera
Chapter 129. Chemical Defence in the Termite Ancistroteemes Cavithorax
Chapter 130. A Novel Insecticidal Secondary Metabolite from the Entomopathogenic Fungus Entomophthora Virulenta
Chapter 131. Naturally-Occurring Plant Growth Inhibitors as Models for the Synthesis of New Growth Retardants
Chapter 132. Plant Growth Regulators Produced by Microorganisms
Chapter 133. Chemistry and Plant Growth Regulating Activity of Fusicoccin Derivatives and Analogs
Chapter 134. Syntheses of Moniliformin and Related Cyclobutenediones
Chapter 135. New Plant Growth Regulators from Higher Plants
Chapter 136. The Influence of Antagonistic Fungi on the Spore Formation of Rust Fungi
Chapter 137. The Role of the Source of Ethylene on the Development of an Abscission Layer in Olive Pedicels
Chapter 138. Fungicidal Components of Creosote Bush Resin
Chapter 139. Qualitative and Quantitative Analyses of Gibberellins in Higher Plants
Chapter 140. Isolation and Identification of Insect Hormones At Physiological Levels
Chapter 141. Electrophysiological Techniques in Insect Pheromone Studies
Chapter 142. High Resolution C-13 and P-31 NMR Spectroscopy of Living Systems
Chapter 143. Studies on Juvenile Hormone Control of Epidermal Commitment
Chapter 144. Mechanisms of the Formation of "Activated" Oxygen Species ( O2, H2 O2 , Perferryl-Complex ) by Different Autoxidizable Electron Acceptors
Chapter 145. Isolation of Molluscicidal Saponins and Other Bioactive Compounds by Droplet Counter-Current Chromatography (DCC)
Chapter 146. Identification of the Cabbage Moth Sex Pheromone, Mamestra Brassicae L. (Lepidoptera, Noctuidae
Chapter 147. Stress Metabolites in Biosynthesis
Chapter 148. Biosynthetic Studies with Carbon-13
Chapter 149. Biosynthesis of Fungal Metabolites
Chapter 150. Biosynthesis of Cyclonerodiol: Stereochemistry of the Conversion of Farnesyl to Nerolidyl Pyrophosphate
Chapter 151. Biological Activity of Bacterial Metabolites and Their Interactions with Herbicides
Chapter 152. Recent Studies on Insecticidal Properties Op Camphor, as a Promising Safe Pesticide
Chapter 153. Population Regulating Strategy of Bean Weevils - Its Chemical Basis
Chapter 154. Use of Some Plants to Control Mites and Nematodes
Chapter 155. Pesticide from Coconut Oil
Chapter 156. Some New Data in Research of Forest Insect's Pheromones
Chapter 157. Complex Compounds Generating Products Vith Juvenile Hormone Activity
Chapter 158. Thermal and Photodecomposition of Natural Pyrethrins and Related Compounds
Main Topic IV: Biochemistry of Pests and Mode of Action of Pesticides
Chapter 159. Transcuticular Movement of Xenobiotics
Chapter 160. Movement of Xenobiotics in Plants - Perspectives
Chapter 161. Uptake and Translocation of Foliar-Applied Herbicides Using an Ex-Plant Systim
Chapter 162. Absorption and Translocation Structure Specificity of Phenoxy Herbicides by Gorse (Ulex Europaeus)
Chapter 163. Physiological and Physicochemical Requisites for the Transport of Xenobiotics in Plants
Chapter 164. The Weak Acid Hypothesis for Phloem Loading
Chapter 165. The Uptake and Translocation of a New Systemic Fungicide, Rh2161
Chapter 166. Some Patterns of Distribution of Systemic Pesticides in Small Trees and Hops
Chapter 167. The Interaction of Pesticides with Gates, Receptors and Enzymes of the Nervous System
Chapter 168. Chitin as a Target for Pesticide Action: Progress and Prospects
Chapter 169. Formamidine Pesticides: a Novel Mechanism of Action in Lepidopterous Larvae
Chapter 170. Mode of Action of Dipkenyletrers and Related Herbicides on Mosquito Larvae
Chapter 171. Herbicide Interaction with Plant Biochemical Systems
Chapter 172. Receptors for Plant Growth Regulators
Chapter 173. Characterization of a Common Molecular Target for Selected Structures of Photosynthesis-Inhibiting Herbicides
Chapter 174. Studies on the Mode of Action of Some A-Substituted Pyridine Compounds in Plants
Chapter 175. Mechanistic Aspects of Pesticide Interactions
Chapter 176. Hazards or Benefits from Interactions of Pesticide Residues
Chapter 177. The Effect of Epn (O-Ethyl 0-P-Nitrophenyl Phenyl Phosphonothioate) on the Metabolism and Toxicity of Procaine in Nice
Chapter 178. Drug Interactions: a Suggestion for a New Mathematical Approach
Chapter 179. Pesticide Interactions with Naturally Occurring Food Components
Chapter 180. Mechanisms and Significance of Herbicide Interactions with Other Chemicals in Plants
Chapter 181. Resistance of Plants to Soil-Borne Pathogens Induced by Dinitroaniline Herbicides
Chapter 182. The Inhibitory Effect of Chlorbromuron, Its Impurities and Breakdown Product on Microorganisms
Chapter 183. Insecticide Dynamics: Introduction and Overview
Chapter 184. Mode of Entry of Insecticides Which Act on the Central Nervous System
Chapter 185. Accumulation of Insecticides and Attack on the Target
Chapter 186. Pyrethroids - A Single Mode of Action?
Chapter 187. Binding of Insecticides to Insect Macromolecules
Chapter 188. Models of Insecticide Dynamics -Methods, Theoretical Aspects and Uses
Chapter 189. Dynamics of Malathion and Malaoxon in Houseflies
Chapter 190. Root Absorption and Translocation of DDT and Analogs in the Maize Plant
Chapter 191. The Effect of Methylchlor and Lindane on DNA Amounts in Wheat and Maize Root Meristems
Chapter 192. Behaviour of Lindane Applied to Coffee Plants
Chapter 193. Chemical Characterisation of the Leaf Surface Microenvironment
Chapter 194. Penetration, Translocation and Metabolism of C-14 Aminocarb Insecticide in Conifers
Chapter 195. The Influence of Antiphytoviral Triazines and Other Substances on the Plasma Membranes of Virus-Infected Cells of Tobacco Plants
Chapter 196. Relationship of Flea Mortality and Blood Concentrations of Phoxim and Chlorphoxim in Rats After Oral Dosage
Chapter 197. The Chlorella-Test-System - A Complex of Methods for Standardized Analysis of Parameters of Potential Phytopharmaca
Chapter 198. Long-Term Persistence of Fenitrothion in Jack Pine and Its Effects on a Non-Target Insect Species
Chapter 199. Elicitation of Phytoalexins by Ozone and Herbicide Stress in Soybean and Navy Bean
Chapter 200. The Common Action of Carbaryl Mixtures with Different Pesticides
Chapter 201. The Effect of 2,4-D on Regeneration in Decapitated Sunflower Seedlings
Chapter 202. A Novel Bisthiolcarbamate Compound (R-31026) Disrupts Adult Formation in Tribolium
Chapter 203. Effects of Herbicides and Insecticides on Lipid Bilayer Structure
Chapter 204. Effect on Mixed-Function Oxidase Activities in Insects by Host Plant Allelochemicals
Chapter 205. on the Mechanism of Herbicidal Action Upon Legumenodule Symbiosis
Chapter 206. A Classification Attempt on Patterns of Induction by Pesticidal Chemicals in the Rat Liver
Chapter 207. Synthesis and Properties of an 125i Labelled Benzoquinone as an Inhibitor of Photosynthetic Electron Transport
Chapter 208. Mode of Action of Chlordimeform [N'-(4-Chloro-O-Tolyl)-N',N'-Dimethylformamidine]
Chapter 209. Effect of Monolinuron [3-(P-Chlorophenyl)-1-Methoxy-L-Methylurea] on Photosynthetic Activity of Pisum Sativum
Chapter 210. Aryl Hydrazine and Imide Derivatives as Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and Insecticides Against Culex Pipiens Larvae
Chapter 211. Investigations of the Influence of Thidiazuron on the Intermediate Metabolic Pathway of Cotton
Chapter 212. Studies of Peripheral Atpase Activity of the Central Nervous System of Periplaneta Americana L. And Its Activator Found in Haemolymph
Chapter 213. Influence of EMD-It-5914 (Difunon) on Microalgae
Chapter 214. Elucidation of Reaction Mechanism Involved in Malathion Inhibition of Cholinesterase from Horse and Human Serums
Chapter 215. The Effect of Atrazine and Alachlor on Respiration and Nitrogen Metabolism in Panicum Crus-Galli
Chapter 216. The Stereospecificity of Mammalian Cholinesterases in the Reaction with Organophosphorus Inhibitors
Chapter 217. Estimating the Biological Activity of Pesticides
Chapter 218. The Mode of Action of Anticholinesterase Insecticides on Earthworms
Chapter 219. Mode of Action of Isophos-3
Chapter 220. Acetylcholinesterase from Spring Grain Aphid Schizaphis Gramina Rond. Partial Purification and Some Properties
Chapter 221. Mode of Action of Herbicide Benzimidazole Derivatives
Chapter 222. The Influence of Chemical Pesticides Structure on Their Biological Action
Chapter 223. Morphophysiological and Biochemical Changes of Soybean Plants (Glycine Max. L.) Treated with Herbicides Based on Chloramben, Alachlor, Trifluralin, Dibutalin, Oryzalin, Linuron and Metribuzin
Chapter 224. Some New Data on Molecular Mechanisms of Action of Organophosphate Insecticides
Chapter 225. The Influence of Fumigation of Soil Mix with Methyl Bromide Upon Development of Seedlings of Softwood Species
Chapter 226. Novel Findings on the Activity of Diflubenzuron Against Eggs and Larvae of Four Lepidopteran Species
Chapter 227. Will Genetic Resistance to Herbicides Appear in the Field?
Chapter 228. Selective Action of 2,4,6-Trichloro-4'-Nitro-Diphenylether(Cnp) on Rice and Barnyardgrass
Chapter 229. Mechanism of Action of Cyclic Imide Type Herbicides
Chapter 230. Specific Factors Influencing the Antifungal Selectivity and Basipetal Transport of the Systemic Fungicide Triadimefon
Chapter 231. Characterization of Monocrotophos Resistance in an Egyptian Race of Spodoptera Littoralis
Chapter 232. The Role of Enhanced Non-Specific Esterase Activity in the Insecticide Resistance of the Green Rice Leafhopper
Chapter 233. A Study of the Mechanism of Diamond-Back Moth Resistance to Diazinon and Methomyl
Chapter 234. Mechanism of Selective Toxicity of Certain Organophosphorus Compounds in the Armyworm, Leucania Separata Walker
Chapter 235. Pre-Existing and Selected Resistance to Synthetic Pyrethroids in Strains of the Cattle Tick {Boophilus Microplus
Chapter 236. Diethylmesoxalate, a New Irreversible Inhibitor of Cholinesterases
Chapter 237. Studies of the Esterase Mechanism of Resistance in Two Species of Arthropod to Acephate and Tetrachlorvinphos
Chapter 238. Selective Toxicity of Some Organophosphorus Insectoacaricides and Their Effects on Esterase Activity of Spider and Predacious Mites
Chapter 239. Sensibility of Various Insect Species Against Low Hydrogen Phosphide Concentrations
Main Topic V: Pesticide Degradation
Chapter 240. Oxidative Processes in Pesticide Transformation
Chapter 241. Hydrolytic Mechanisms of Pesticide Degradation
Chapter 242. Conjugation Reactions of Pesticides and/or Their Metabolites with Sugars
Chapter 243. Conjugation Reactions with Amino Acids Including Glutathione
Chapter 244. Metabolism of the Rice Herbicide, Ordram (Molinate), in the Rat
Chapter 245. Investigations on the Degradation of Bentazone in Plant and Soil
Chapter 246. Anaerobic Microsomal Metabolism of Lindane and Related Compounds: Reductive Dechlorination and Dehydrochlorination, Its Significance in the in Vivo Metabolism
Chapter 247. Metabolism of Toxaphene and Its Components
Chapter 248. The Significance of Light-Induced Pesticide Transformations
Chapter 249. Chemical Conversion of Organophosphorous Pesticides in the Soil Medium
Chapter 250. Photolysis of Some Herbicides in the Environment
Chapter 251. The Chemical and Non-Chemical Decomposition of Linuron and Chlorbromuron in Different Types of Soils
Chapter 252. The Relevance of Chemical Reactions in Modifying the Toxicity of Pesticides
Chapter 253. Strategies for the Non-Biological Detoxification of Pesticides and Their Transformation Products
Chapter 254. Transformation and Degradation of Pesticides with a Chlorinated Double Bond on Treatment with Ozone
Chapter 255. Constituents of Commercial Methoxychlor (Dmdt, 2,2-Bis(P-Meth0xyphenyl)- 1,1,1-Trichloroethane)
Chapter 256. Characteristics and Analysis of Soil Bound Pesticide Residues
Chapter 257. Biochemical Influences in the Binding of Pesticides in the Soil
Chapter 258. Studies on the Isolation and Identification of Extractable and Nonextractable Metabolites of the Insecticidal Carbamate Croneton
Chapter 259. Plant Availability of Soil Bound Methabenzthiazuron Residues
Chapter 260. The Significance of Soil Bound Pesticide Residues
Chapter 261. Characteristics and Analysis of Bound Pesticide Residues in Plants
Chapter 262. Formation and Characteristics of Bound Carbofuran Residues in Radish Roots
Chapter 263. Regulatory Aspect of Bound Residues
Chapter 264. The Use of Model Aquatic Ecosystems to Evaluate the Bioaccumulation of Pesticides
Chapter 265. Factors Determining the Bioaccumulation Potential of Pesticides in the Individual Compartments of Aquatic Food Chains
Chapter 266. Relationship Between Water Solubility, Soil-Sorption, Octanol-Water Partitioning, and Bioconcentration of Chemicals in Biota
Chapter 267. Development and Evaluation of Mathematical Models Capable of Predicting the Fate and Movement of Pesticides in the Biosphere
Chapter 268. Behaviour of Pesticides in Soil as Determined by Undisturbed Soil Cores and Lysimeter Systems
Chapter 269. Retentive Capacity: an Index of Chemical Persistence Expressed in Terms of Chemical-Specific and Ecosystem-Specific Parameters
Chapter 270. Use of Terrestrial Systems to Predict the Fate and Effects of Pesticides in Non-Target Organisms
Chapter 271. Ecotoxicologic Profile Analysis - An Approach for Comparative Screening of the Environmental Behaviour of Pesticides
Chapter 272. Microbial Metabolism of Methylthio-Substituted Phenols as Degradation Products of Thioaryl Organophosphorus Insecticides in Soil
Chapter 273. Metabolism of Ionic Methylphosphonates: Bacterial Cleavage of the C-P Bond
Chapter 274. Degradation of Synthetic Pyrethroid Insecticides (Permethrin and Cypermethrin) in Soil
Chapter 275. Metabolic Fate of Cnp, a Diphenyl Ether Herbicide, in Soil and by Isolated Soil Microorganisms
Chapter 276. Degradation of Trifluralin in Soil
Chapter 277. Influence of Soil-Type and Rainfall on the Uptake of Aldicarb by Sugar-Beets
Chapter 278. Metabolism of C 18 898 in Paddy Rice
Chapter 279. Metabolism of C 19 490 in Paddy Rice
Chapter 280. Fates of Fluoroimide [(4-Fluorophenyl)-2,3-Dichloromaleimide, Spartcide®] in Plant and Soils
Chapter 281. Metabolism and Environmental Degradation of 4-[0- (0,0-Diethylphosphorothioyl)] Acetophenoneoxime-N'-Methylcarbamate (R-14805) by Rats, Water, and Sunlight
Chapter 282. Fate and Behaviors of Phenothiol, S-Ethyl 4-Chloro-O-Tolyloxythioacetate, in Soils, Rice Plants and Rats
Chapter 283. Metabolism of Cytrolane Mephosfolan Systemic Insecticide in Plants, Animals and the Environment
Chapter 284. Metabolic Fate of a Conjugated Phenylurea-ß-Glucoside in Plants
Chapter 285. Quantitative Evalution of Pesticide Behaviour in Closed, Ventilation Controlled Plant Cultivating Systems
Chapter 286. New Aspects of the Metabolism of [L4c]Zineb on Lettuce
Chapter 287. Comparative Degradation and Metabolism of Butonate, Trichlorphone and Dichlorvos
Chapter 288. Fate of Etrimfos [0-(6-Ethoxy-2-Ethyl-4-Pyrimidinyl) O,O-Dimethyl Phosphorothioate] in the Rat and the Goat
Chapter 289. Residue Transfer and Metabolism of Pirimicarb in Hens and a Goat
Chapter 290. Degradation of Thidiazuron Cotton Defoliant and Its Photoproduct in Rats, Lactating Goats and Laying Hens
Chapter 291. The Role of Enterohepatic Circulation in the Formation of the Metabolites of 2-Chloro-N-Isopropylacetanilide (Propachlor)
Chapter 292. Biotransformations of Photoheptachlor in Rabbit
Chapter 293. Ddt Degradation in Trout: Comparison with Mammalian Routes
Chapter 294. A Simple Method for the Determination of the Photomineralization Rate of Pesticides as Solids or Adsorbed on Particulate Matter
Chapter 295. The Fate of Fenitrothion in Model Aquatic Ecosystems
Chapter 296. Device for Testing the Behaviour of Environmental Chemicals in Agrarian Ecology Systems
Chapter 297. Metabolism of 2,5-L 14cj -Piperazine in Barley Plants
Chapter 298. Free-Radical and Ionic Pathways in the Photochemical Breakdown of Organophosphate Pesticides
Chapter 299. Photochemical Behaviour of Thidiazuron in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 300. Enzymatic Cross-Coupling Between Pesticide Intermediates and Naturally Occuring Phenolic Compounds
Chapter 301. Chemical Hydrolysis of 2-Chloro-4,6-Bis(Alkylamino)-L,3,5-Triazine Herbicides and Their Breakdown in Soil Under the Influence of Adsorption
Chapter 302. Molecular Weight, Subunits and Multiple Forms of House Fly Glutathione S-Transferase
Chapter 303. Thermal and Photochemical Decomposition of Herbicide Derivatives of N-Carbamoyl-N-Arylhydroxylamines
Chapter 304. Purification and Characterization of a Parathion Hydrolysing Enzyme
Chapter 305. Chromatographic Methods in the Evaluation of the Fate of Pesticides in the Biosphere
Chapter 306. Cometabolism of DDT and Ordram
Chapter 307. Comparative Biochemical Mechanisms of Juvenile Hormone and Juvenoid Degradation in Insects and Mammals
Chapter 308. Structure-Activity Relationships for the Physical and Biological Degradation of DDT Analogs with Altered Aliphatic Moieties
Chapter 309. Effects of Soil Components on the Acid-Base Equilibrium of S-Triazines
Chapter 310. Fate of 14c-Labelled Carbendazim and 2-Aminobenzimidazole in Soil, Described by Their Degradation Rates.
Chapter 311. The Influence of Edaphic Factors on the Relative Degradation Rates of Two Herbicides
Chapter 312. Metabolism of Ortho-, Meta-, and Para-Polychlorinated Terphenyl Isomers in Hens
Chapter 313. The Fate of Ethylene-Bis-Dithiocarbamate Residues in the Agricultural Environment
Chapter 314. on the Problem of 1,2-Dichloroethane Metabolism in a Warmblooded Organism
Chapter 315. Behaviour of Triazine Derivatives in Soil and Some Perennial Crops
Chapter 316. Enzymic Degradation of Phosphorothionate Oxons in the Plasma of Species of Varying Susceptibility to Poisoning
Chapter 317. The Effect of Moisture Content on the Interaction of Parathion with Clays
Chapter 318. Pesticide Detoxifying Enzyme Systems for Industrial and Consumer Use
Chapter 319. Pesticide Degradation by Atmospheric Oxidants
Chapter 320. Distribution of Carbaryl and Propoxur in Rats
Chapter 321. Studies on the Fate and Conversions of Insecticides in Agricultural Crops
Chapter 322. The Fate of Dichlorvos in Soil Perfusion Systems
Chapter 323. Photo-Ene-Reaction a New Intramolecular Isqmerisation Reaction of the Chlordane Derivatives
Chapter 324. Efficacy Duration of Aldicarb in Comparison to Its Residue Dynamics
Chapter 325. Interaction Between Atrazine and Montmorillonite
Chapter 326. Transformation of Benomyl and Thiophanate-Methyl in Sterilized and Nonsterilized Soil
Chapter 327. Oxidation of Parathion to Paraoxon in Soil Surface Dust as Affected by Atmospheric Conditions
Chapter 328. Determination of Chlorfenvinphos, Parathion and Dimethoate in Rat Tissues After Acute Poisoning
Chapter 329. Hydrolysis of O-Alkyl-O-Aryl-Phenylphosphonothioates
Chapter 330. Microbial Degradation of Hydroxy-Derivatives of S-Triazine Herbicides
H. Geissbühler
P. C. Kearney
USDA, Beltsville, MD, USA