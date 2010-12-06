Advances in Pediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323068222

Advances in Pediatrics, Volume 2010

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Kappy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323068222
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th December 2010
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323068222

About the Authors

Michael Kappy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado

