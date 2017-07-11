Advances in Pediatrics, 2017 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323554404, 9780323554411

Advances in Pediatrics, 2017, Volume 2017

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Berkowitz Leslie Barton Jane Carver Edward Barksdale, Jr. Surendra Varma
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323554404
eBook ISBN: 9780323554411
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2017
Description

Advances in Pediatrics reviews the most current practices in pediatrics. A distinguished editorial board, led by Dr. Carol Berkowitz, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert pediatricians to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Topics such as fetal diagnosis and surgical intervention, updates in pharmacology, and fatty liver disease are represented, highlighting the most current and relevant information in the field.

About the Authors

Carol Berkowitz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Torrance, California

Leslie Barton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, Department of Pediatrics, Steele Memorial Children’s Research Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

Jane Carver Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Molecular Medicine, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida

Edward Barksdale, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital

Surendra Varma Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University of Health Sciences

