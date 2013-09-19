Advances in Pediatrics 2013, Volume 2013
1st Edition
Description
Each year, Advances in Pediatrics brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Among the topics included in this year’s edition are Immunizations, Vitamin D Deficiency, Treatment of Allergic Disease, Interventional Pediatric Cardiology, Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Athletes, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis, to name a few. Each edition has a tradition of honoring those who contributed greatly to pediatrics in the "Foundations of Pediatrics" segment; this edition features Helen Brook Taussig, MD, leader and innovator in pediatric cardiology, as the annual honoree.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455772957
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455772711
About the Authors
Michael Kappy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado