Advances in Pediatrics 2013 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455772711, 9781455772957

Advances in Pediatrics 2013, Volume 2013

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Kappy
eBook ISBN: 9781455772957
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772711
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Description

Each year, Advances in Pediatrics brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Among the topics included in this year’s edition are Immunizations, Vitamin D Deficiency, Treatment of Allergic Disease, Interventional Pediatric Cardiology, Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Athletes, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis, to name a few. Each edition has a tradition of honoring those who contributed greatly to pediatrics in the "Foundations of Pediatrics" segment; this edition features Helen Brook Taussig, MD, leader and innovator in pediatric cardiology, as the annual honoree.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455772957
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455772711

About the Authors

Michael Kappy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado

