Advances in Pediatrics 2013, Volume 2013

Each year, Advances in Pediatrics brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Among the topics included in this year’s edition are Immunizations, Vitamin D Deficiency, Treatment of Allergic Disease, Interventional Pediatric Cardiology, Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Athletes, and Necrotizing Enterocolitis, to name a few. Each edition has a tradition of honoring those who contributed greatly to pediatrics in the "Foundations of Pediatrics" segment; this edition features Helen Brook Taussig, MD, leader and innovator in pediatric cardiology, as the annual honoree.