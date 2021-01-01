COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128246030

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 111

1st Edition

Serial Editor: David Rollinson
Serial Volume Editor: Russell Stothard
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128246030
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Taking the strain out of onchocerciasis: a reanalysis of blindness and transmission data does not support the existence of a savanna blinding strain of onchocerciasis in West Africa
María-Gloria Basáñez, Robert Cheke, Kirsty Little, Stephen Young and Martin Walker
2. Enterocytozoon bieneusi of animals
Anson V. Koehler, Robin Gasser, Zhang Yan and Tao Wang
3. Taenia solium taeniasis/cysticercosis
María-Gloria Basáñez
4. Genomic analysis reveals predominant clonality and progressive evolution at all evolutionary scales in eukaryotic pathogens
Michel Tibayrenc
5. HTLV-I and Strongyloides: the worm lurking beneath
Don McManus, Catherine Amy Gordon, Jennifer M. Shield, Richard Bradbury, Stephen Muhi, Wendy Page, Jenni Judd, Rogan Lee, Beverley-Ann Biggs, Kirstin Ross, Johanna Kurcheid and Darren Gray
6. Advances in the Discovery and Development of Anthelmintics by Harnessing Natural Product Scaffolds
Robin Gasser

Description

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 111, the latest release in this ongoing series, includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history. Chapters in this update include Taking the strain out of onchocerciasis: a reanalysis of blindness and transmission data does not support the existence of a savanna blinding strain of onchocerciasis in West Africa, Enterocytozoon bieneusi of animals, Taenia solium taeniasis/cysticercosis, Genomic analysis reveals predominant clonality and progressive evolution at all evolutionary scales in eukaryotic pathogens, HTLV-I and Strongyloides: the worm lurking beneath, and more.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
  • Includes medical studies of parasites of major influence
  • Features reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which help shape current thinking and applications

Readership

PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128246030

About the Serial Editor

David Rollinson

David Rollinson

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

About the Serial Volume Editor

Russell Stothard

Prof. Russell Stothard is Chair in Medical Parasitology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK

