Advances in Parasitology, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Northern Host - Parasite Assemblages: History and Biogeography on the Borderlands of Episodic Climate and Environmental Transition
- Parasites in Ungulates of Arctic North America and Greenland: A View of Contemporary Diversity, Ecology, and Impact in a World Under Change
- Neorickettsial Endosymbionts of the Digenea: Diversity, Transmission and Distribution
- Priorities for the Elimination of Sleeping Sickness
- Scabies: Important Clinical Consequences Explained by New Molecular Studies
- Chagas Disease Control in the Surveillance Phase
Eric. P. Hoberg, Kurt E. Galbreath, Joseph A. Cook, Susan J. Kutz and Lydden Polley
Susan J. Kutz, Julie Ducrocq, Guilherme G. Verocai, Bryanne M. Hoar, Doug D. Colwell, Kimberlee B. Beckmen, Lydden Polley, Brett T. Elkin and Eric P. Hoberg
Jefferson A. Vaughan, Vasyl V. Tkach and Stephen E. Greiman
S.C. Welburn and I. Maudlin
Katja Fischer, Deborah Holt, Bart Currie and David Kemp
Ken Hashimoto and Kota Yoshioka
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including control of human parasitic diseases and global mapping of infectious diseases. The 2010 impact factor is1.683
