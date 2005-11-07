Advances in Parasitology, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 60
- Preface
- Sulfur-Containing Amino Acid Metabolism in Parasitic Protozoa
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 BIOLOGICAL IMPORTANCE OF SULFUR-CONTAINING AMINO ACIDS AND THEIR METABOLIC PATHWAYS
- 3 METABOLISM OF SULFUR-CONTAINING AMINO ACIDS
- 4 SULFUR ASSIMILATORY DE NOVO CYSTEINE BIOSYNTHETIC PATHWAY
- 5 DEGRADATIVE PATHWAYS OF SULFUR-CONTAINING AMINO ACIDS
- 6 SERINE METABOLIC PATHWAYS
- 7 DEVELOPMENTAL STAGE REGULATION OF METABOLIC PATHWAYS OF SULFUR-CONTAINING AMINO ACIDS
- 8 REMAINING QUESTIONS AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- The Use and Implications of Ribosomal DNA Sequencing for the Discrimination of Digenean Species
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE DIGENEA
- 3 SPECIES DISTINCTION: TRADITIONAL AND MODERN APPROACHES
- 4 GENES AND SPACERS
- 5 STUDIES USING ITS RDNA TO DISTINGUISH DIGENEAN SPECIES
- 6 THE INTERPRETATION OF ITS RDNA SEQUENCES
- 7 IMPLICATIONS OF ITS SEQUENCING FOR DIGENEAN TAXONOMY
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- Advances and Trends in the Molecular Systematics of the Parasitic Platyhelminthes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MOLECULAR SYSTEMATICS OF THE CESTODA
- 3 MOLECULAR SYSTEMATICS OF THE DIGENEA
- 4 MOLECULAR SYSTEMATICS OF THE MONOGENEA
- 5 BEYOND SYSTEMATICS: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
- 6 FUTURE DIRECTIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Wolbachia Bacterial Endosymbionts of Filarial Nematodes
- ABSTRACT
- 1 THE CELLULAR ENVIRONMENT OF WOLBACHIA.IN NEMATODES
- 2 TAXONOMY AND DIVERSITY OF THE GENUS WOLBACHIA.
- 3 EVIDENCE FOR DEPENDENCE
- 4 WOLBACHIA.MEDIATED ACTIVATION OF INFLAMMATION
- 5 FUTURE ADVANCES/CONCLUDING REMARKS
- The Biology of Avian Eimeria with an Emphasis on their Control by Vaccination
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 IMMUNITY TO EIMERIA SPP.
- 3 VACCINE STRATEGIES
- 4 PROSPECTS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL VACCINES
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in This Series
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and Trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications. With an impact factor of 3.9 the series ranks second in the ISI Parasitology subject category.
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, entomology, zoology, and veterinary science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458106
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120317608
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.
David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor
Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Natural History Museum, London, UK