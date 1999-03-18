Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317431, 9780080580890

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller David Rollinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080580890
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th March 1999
Page Count: 329
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
209.00
177.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

W. Gibson and J. Stevens, Genetic Exchange in the Trypanosomatidae.

A. Hemphill, The Host-Parasite Relationship in Neosporosis.

P.J. Rosenthal, Proteases of Protozoan Parasites.

J. Tort, P.J. Brindley, D. Knox, K.H. Wolfe, and J.P. Dalton, Proteinases and Associated Genes of Parasitic Helminths.

A. Vilcinskas and P. Götz, Parasitic Fungi and their Interactions with the Insect Immune System.

Description

Advances in Parasitology is a series of up-to-date reviews of all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. It includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as typanosomeiasis and scabies, and more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.

Readership

Parasitologists in all branches of the subject.

Details

No. of pages:
329
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580890

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

David Rollinson

David Rollinson Serial Volume Editor

Professor David Rollinson is a Merit Research Scientist at the Natural History Museum in London, where he leads a research team in the Wolfson Wellcome Biomedical Laboratories and directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for schistosomiasis. He has had a long fascination with parasites and the diseases that they cause, this has involved him in many overseas projects especially in Africa. He is on the WHO Expert Advisory Panel of parasitic diseases, the editor of Advances in Parasitology and a former President of the World Federation of Parasitologists. His research group uses a multidisciplinary approach, which combines detailed molecular studies in the laboratory with ongoing collaborative studies in endemic areas of disease, to explore the intriguing world of parasites in order to help control and eliminate parasitic diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Natural History Museum, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.