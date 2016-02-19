Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317301, 9780080580760

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.R. Baker R. Muller
eBook ISBN: 9780080580760
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
209.00
177.65
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580760

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J.R. Baker Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Terrestrial Ecology, Culture Centre of Algae and Protozoa, Cambridge

R. Muller Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Commonwealth Institute of Parasitology, St. Albans

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.