Advances in Parasitology, Volume 28
1st Edition
Description
This excellent series continues with a volume whose papers on protozoological parasites redress the helminth bias of some recent volumes. Papers on both homoxenous and heteroxenous coccidia shed new light on these groups.
Readership
Research scientists in all branches of clinical and biological parasitology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 327
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580746
Reviews
@qu:"In reviewing this volume as a whole, one is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.