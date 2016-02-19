Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317288, 9780080580746

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller
eBook ISBN: 9780080580746
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 327
Description

This excellent series continues with a volume whose papers on protozoological parasites redress the helminth bias of some recent volumes. Papers on both homoxenous and heteroxenous coccidia shed new light on these groups.

Readership

Research scientists in all branches of clinical and biological parasitology.

Details

No. of pages:
327
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580746

Reviews

@qu:"In reviewing this volume as a whole, one is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

