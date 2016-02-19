Advances in Parasitology, Volume 25
1st Edition
Helminth Infections of Humans: Mathematical Models, Population Dynamics and Control. Anorexia: Occurrence, Pathophysiology and Possible Causes in Parasitic Infections. Argasid and Nuttalliellid Ticks as Parasites and Vectors. Trichostrongyloid Nematodes and Their Vertebrate Hosts: Reconstruction of the Phylogeny of a Parasitic Group. Nematodes as Biological Control Agents: Part I. Mermithidae. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Parasitologists.
- 335
- English
- © Academic Press 1986
- 28th January 1986
- Academic Press
- 9780080580715
@qu:"In reviewing this volume as a whole, one is struck by the quality and scholarship of various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
John Baker Serial Volume Editor
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.