Advances in Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120317257, 9780080580715

Advances in Parasitology, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Baker Ralph Muller
eBook ISBN: 9780080580715
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 335
Table of Contents

Helminth Infections of Humans: Mathematical Models, Population Dynamics and Control. Anorexia: Occurrence, Pathophysiology and Possible Causes in Parasitic Infections. Argasid and Nuttalliellid Ticks as Parasites and Vectors. Trichostrongyloid Nematodes and Their Vertebrate Hosts: Reconstruction of the Phylogeny of a Parasitic Group. Nematodes as Biological Control Agents: Part I. Mermithidae. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Readership

Parasitologists.

Details

No. of pages:
335
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580715

Reviews

@qu:"In reviewing this volume as a whole, one is struck by the quality and scholarship of various chapters and the obviously efficient editing." @source:--PARASITOLOGY @qu:"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers and research workers." @source:--ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Baker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

Ralph Muller Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K.

