Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A. Sekiguchi and H. Sakurai, Cage and Cluster Compounds of Silicon, Germanium, and Tin. S. Doherty, J.F. Corrigan, A.J. Carty, and E. Sappa, Homometallic and Heterometallic Transition Metal Allenyl Complexes: Synthesis, Structure, and Reactivity. I. Manners, Ring-Opening Polymerization of Metallocenophanes: A New Route to Transition Metal-Based Polymers. J.-A.M. Andersen and J.R. Moss, Alkyl(pentacarbonyl) Compounds of the Manganese Group Revisited. S. Lotz, P.H. van Rooyen, and R. Meyer, (, (-Bridging Ligands in Bimetallic and Trimetallic Complexes. Subject Index. Cumulative List of Contributors for Volumes 1-36.
Description
This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branchesof chemistry now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.
Key Features
In basic research, organometallics have contributed inter alia to:
- Metal cluster chemistry
- Surface chemistry
- The stabilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination
- Chiral synthesis
- The formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves
Readership
Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 5th January 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080580388
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120311378
Reviews
"This volume continues the series exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." --JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY
"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert West Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Anthony Hill Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra