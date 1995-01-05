Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120311378, 9780080580388

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert West Anthony Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780080580388
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120311378
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th January 1995
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents

A. Sekiguchi and H. Sakurai, Cage and Cluster Compounds of Silicon, Germanium, and Tin. S. Doherty, J.F. Corrigan, A.J. Carty, and E. Sappa, Homometallic and Heterometallic Transition Metal Allenyl Complexes: Synthesis, Structure, and Reactivity. I. Manners, Ring-Opening Polymerization of Metallocenophanes: A New Route to Transition Metal-Based Polymers. J.-A.M. Andersen and J.R. Moss, Alkyl(pentacarbonyl) Compounds of the Manganese Group Revisited. S. Lotz, P.H. van Rooyen, and R. Meyer, (, (-Bridging Ligands in Bimetallic and Trimetallic Complexes. Subject Index. Cumulative List of Contributors for Volumes 1-36.

Description

This widely acclaimed serial contains authoritative reviews that address all aspects of organometallic chemistry, a field which has expanded enormously since the publication of Volume 1 in 1964. Almost all branchesof chemistry now interface with organometallic chemistry-the study of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds. Organometallic compounds range from species which are so reactive that they only have a transient existence at ambient temperatures to species which are thermally very stable. Organometallics are used extensively in the synthesis of useful compounds on both large and small scales. Industrial processes involving plastics, polymers, electronic materials, and pharmaceuticals all depend on advancements in organometallic chemistry.

Key Features

In basic research, organometallics have contributed inter alia to:

  • Metal cluster chemistry
  • Surface chemistry
  • The stabilization of highly reactive species by metal coordination
  • Chiral synthesis
  • The formulation of multiple bonds between carbon and the other elements and between the elements themselves

Readership

Academic and industrial inorganic and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580388
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120311378

Reviews

"This volume continues the series exposition of timely and significant advances in the field." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

"This is a very interesting collection of reviews, maintaining the expected standard of this meritorious series, which is now an obligatory purchase of all chemistry libraries attached to academic and industrial research laboratories." --JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY

"The volume maintains the traditional high standard of the series and ought to be considered essential for those involved in organo-transition metal chemistry research." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA

About the Serial Editors

Robert West Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMISTRY, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

Anthony Hill Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra

