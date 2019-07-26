Advances in Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171172

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 72

1st Edition

Editors: Pedro Perez
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128171172
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th July 2019
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

1. Alkane dehydrogenation reactions catalyzed by pincer–metal complexes

Kanu Das and Akshai Kumar

2. Recent advances in catalytic hydrosilylation of carbonyl groups mediated by well-

defined first-row late transition metals

Beatriz Royo

3. Propargylidyne and tricarbido complexes

Richard A. Manzano and Anthony F. Hill

4. Recent advances in transition metal-mediated transformations of white phosphorus

Franco Scalambra, Maurizio Peruzzini and Antonio Romerosa

Description

Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 72, contains authoritative review articles of worldwide researchers in organometallic chemistry. This longstanding serial is known for its comprehensive coverage of topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. Chapters in this updated release include Propargylidyne and Tricarbido Complexes, Metal carbonyl promoted multicomponent coupling of alkyne for synthesis of heterocyclic compounds, Group 10 metal(0) complexes stabilized by phosphorus and carbon donor ligands, Recent advances in gold catalyzed cycloadditions or Annulations of alkynes to access heterocyclic compounds, and Ion pairing and in situ ligand modification effects on the reactivity of molecular catalysts for olefin polymerization.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
  • Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
  • Informs and updates readers on the latest developments in the field
  • Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material

Readership

Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128171172

About the Editors

Pedro Perez

Pedro Perez Editor

Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.

Affiliations and Expertise

Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain

