Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Carbon Dioxide Electroreduction Catalyzed by Organometallic Complexes
Sergio Gonell and Alexander J.M. Miller
2. Single-Electron Elementary Steps in Homogeneous Organometallic Catalysis
Nicolaas P. van Leest, Roel F.J. Epping, Kaj M. van Vliet, Marianne Lankelma, Eline J. van den Heuvel, Nicol Heijtbrink, Richard Broersen and Bas de Bruin
3. Ylidic Cp-Ligands: Properties and New Developments
Doris Kunz and Fabio Mazzotta
4. C–H Bond Activation Mediated by Inorganic and Organometallic Compounds of Main Group Metals
Ciprian I. Raț, Albert Soran, Richard A. Varga and Cristian Silvestru
Description
Advances in Organometallic Chemistry, Volume 70, contains authoritative review articles of worldwide known researchers in the field of organometallic chemistry. This longstanding serial is known for its comprehensive coverage of topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more. It is ideal for a wide range of researchers involved in organometallic chemistry, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications. Topics of note in this new release include Carbon Dioxide Electroreduction Catalyzed by Organometallic Complexes, Single-electron Elementary Steps in Homogeneous Organometallic Catalysis, Recent advances in catalytic hydrosilylation of carbonyl groups mediated by well-defined first-row late transition metals, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of organometallic chemistry
- Covers topics in organometallic synthesis, reactions, mechanisms, homogeneous catalysis, and more
- Informs and updates readers on the latest developments in the field
- Carefully edited to provide easy-to-read material
Readership
Researchers involved in Organometallic Chemistry from a wide perspective, including synthetic protocols, mechanistic studies and practical applications and to those involved in the use of organometallic complexes in homogeneous catalysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 29th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155103
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128150825
About the Editors
Pedro Perez Editor
Pedro J. Pérez (FRSC) graduated in 1991 under the supervision of Prof. Ernesto Carmona (Univ. Sevilla, Spain). As a Fulbright Scholar, he then joined Prof. Brookhart's group at UNC-Chapel Hill (USA). He started an appointment as Assistant Professor at the Universidad de Huelva (Spain) in 1993, where he has been promoted several times until the current position of Professor in Inorganic Chemistry (since 2005). His work is devoted to the development of organometallic complexes of late transition-metal as well as their use as catalysts for transformations involving hydrocarbons, including olefin modification, carbon-hydrogen bond functionalization, and click chemistry. He has been recognized by the RSC with the 2015 Homogeneous Catalysis Award, and by the RSEQ (Spain) with the 2007 Inorganic Chemistry Award and the 2016 Gold Medal Award. In 2014 he joined the National Academy of Sciences of Spain as Corresponding Member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Homogeneous Catalysis Laboratory, Center for Research in Sustainable Chemistry, Universidad de Huelva, Huelva, Spain