Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323812993

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry , Volume 5-1

1st Edition

Editor: Myron Yanoff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323812993
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd July 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Broken into sections, the the third Volume in the series covers topics within each of the following categories: Optometry, Cataracts, Pediatrics, Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology, Vitreoretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, and Uveitis.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
23rd July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323812993

About the Editor

Myron Yanoff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.