Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323711999

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry, Volume 4-1

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Myron Yanoff,
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711999
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Description

Advances in Ophthalmology and Optometry reviews the most current practices in both ophthalmology and optometry. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Myron Yanoff, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites expert ophthalmologists and optometrists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. Broken into sections, the the third Volume in the series covers topics within each of the following categories: Optometry, Cataracts, Pediatrics, Ophthalmic Pathology & Ocular Oncology, Vitreoretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, and Uveitis.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Myron Yanoff, Editor-in-Chief

