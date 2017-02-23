Advances in Oncology Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530170, 9780323530187

Advances in Oncology Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 52-1

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Barton-Burke
eBook ISBN: 9780323530187
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530170
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2017
Description

This issue of the Nursing Clinics of North America focuses on the expanding knowledge of oncology nursing. The science of cancer, the disease, is expanding at an unprecedented pace producing knowledge that is unparalleled in its complexity. Nurses caring for oncology patients require specialized knowledge to care for their patients safely. The articles in this edition include cutting-edge information written by authors who practice in corresponding settings. The articles are devoted to Oncology Genomics: Implications for Oncology/Cancer Nurses; Informatics; Evidence-Based Practice in Oncology Nursing; Brain Cancer and Family Caregiving; Symptom Management and Palliative Care for Patients with Cancer; Lung Cancer and Tobacco: What’s New; Health Disparities; Changes in Cancer Treatment: Nibs and Mabs; Clinical Trials and the Role of the Oncology Clinical Research Nurse Cancer Survivorship; and Oral Chemotherapeutic Agents.

About the Authors

Margaret Barton-Burke Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO

