Advances in Oncology Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 52-1

This issue of the Nursing Clinics of North America focuses on the expanding knowledge of oncology nursing. The science of cancer, the disease, is expanding at an unprecedented pace producing knowledge that is unparalleled in its complexity. Nurses caring for oncology patients require specialized knowledge to care for their patients safely. The articles in this edition include cutting-edge information written by authors who practice in corresponding settings. The articles are devoted to Oncology Genomics: Implications for Oncology/Cancer Nurses; Informatics; Evidence-Based Practice in Oncology Nursing; Brain Cancer and Family Caregiving; Symptom Management and Palliative Care for Patients with Cancer; Lung Cancer and Tobacco: What’s New; Health Disparities; Changes in Cancer Treatment: Nibs and Mabs; Clinical Trials and the Role of the Oncology Clinical Research Nurse Cancer Survivorship; and Oral Chemotherapeutic Agents.

