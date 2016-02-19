Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 2 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book discusses the advances in the atomic energy field.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of transfer function of a system. This text then examines the classic plant cycles for the water-cooled, liquid metal, and gas-cooled reactor concepts to pinpoint those points in cycle that require nuclear grade heat exchanger equipment. Other chapters consider heat exchanger, which is applied to the full spectrum of apparatus and equipment designed to facilitate the flow of heat from medium to medium. This book discusses as well the hardware characteristics and the resulting effects on reactor calculations. The final chapter deals with the effect of digital computers on nuclear reactor calculations and discusses some of the numerical methods used in nuclear reactor codes.
This book is a valuable resource for design engineers and plant operating personnel.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Reactor Transfer Functions
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Applications to Reactors
References
Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power Plants
I. Introduction and General Discussion
II. Types and Configurations
III. Design Considerations: Performance Criteria
IV. Design Considerations: Reliability Criteria
V. Cost Criteria
References
The Formation of Free Radicals in Polymers by Radiation, Their Reactions and Reactivities
I. Introduction
II. The Detection of Free Radicals in Polymers
III. Radical Formation
IV. Radical Reactions
V. Radical Stability
VI. Radical Behavior in Specific Polymers
VII. The Effect of Gases on Polymer Radicals
VIII. The Effect of Additives
IX. The Formation of Radicals Other Than by Radiation
References
Measurements of Reactor Parameters in Subcritical and Critical Assemblies
I. Introduction
II. Graphite-Moderated Reactors
III. Uranium-Heavy Water Lattices
IV. Uranium-Water Lattices
V. Summary and Recommendations
References
Scattering of Thermal Neutrons from Solids and their Thermalization Near Equilibrium
I. Introduction
II. Scattering Cross Section
III. Transport Cross Section σtr and Diffusion Constant Do
IV. Fermi Age
V. Slowing Down Relaxation Time, tth
VI. Diffusion Cooling Constant, C
VII. Energy Spectrum of Neutrons
References
Some Aspects of the Use of Digital Computers in Nuclear Reactor Design
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Digital Computers in Reactor Design
III. Hardware
IV. Software
V. Reactor-Code Classification
VI. Multigroup Diffusion Codes
VII. Transport Calculations
VIII. Kinetics Calculations
IX. Remaining Codes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
