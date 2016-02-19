Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 2 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book discusses the advances in the atomic energy field.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of transfer function of a system. This text then examines the classic plant cycles for the water-cooled, liquid metal, and gas-cooled reactor concepts to pinpoint those points in cycle that require nuclear grade heat exchanger equipment. Other chapters consider heat exchanger, which is applied to the full spectrum of apparatus and equipment designed to facilitate the flow of heat from medium to medium. This book discusses as well the hardware characteristics and the resulting effects on reactor calculations. The final chapter deals with the effect of digital computers on nuclear reactor calculations and discusses some of the numerical methods used in nuclear reactor codes.

This book is a valuable resource for design engineers and plant operating personnel.