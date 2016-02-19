Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199566, 9781483224596

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Ernest J. Henley Herbert Kouts
eBook ISBN: 9781483224596
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 388
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 2 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book discusses the advances in the atomic energy field.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of transfer function of a system. This text then examines the classic plant cycles for the water-cooled, liquid metal, and gas-cooled reactor concepts to pinpoint those points in cycle that require nuclear grade heat exchanger equipment. Other chapters consider heat exchanger, which is applied to the full spectrum of apparatus and equipment designed to facilitate the flow of heat from medium to medium. This book discusses as well the hardware characteristics and the resulting effects on reactor calculations. The final chapter deals with the effect of digital computers on nuclear reactor calculations and discusses some of the numerical methods used in nuclear reactor codes.

This book is a valuable resource for design engineers and plant operating personnel.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Reactor Transfer Functions

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Applications to Reactors

References

Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power Plants

I. Introduction and General Discussion

II. Types and Configurations

III. Design Considerations: Performance Criteria

IV. Design Considerations: Reliability Criteria

V. Cost Criteria

References

The Formation of Free Radicals in Polymers by Radiation, Their Reactions and Reactivities

I. Introduction

II. The Detection of Free Radicals in Polymers

III. Radical Formation

IV. Radical Reactions

V. Radical Stability

VI. Radical Behavior in Specific Polymers

VII. The Effect of Gases on Polymer Radicals

VIII. The Effect of Additives

IX. The Formation of Radicals Other Than by Radiation

References

Measurements of Reactor Parameters in Subcritical and Critical Assemblies

I. Introduction

II. Graphite-Moderated Reactors

III. Uranium-Heavy Water Lattices

IV. Uranium-Water Lattices

V. Summary and Recommendations

References

Scattering of Thermal Neutrons from Solids and their Thermalization Near Equilibrium

I. Introduction

II. Scattering Cross Section

III. Transport Cross Section σtr and Diffusion Constant Do

IV. Fermi Age

V. Slowing Down Relaxation Time, tth

VI. Diffusion Cooling Constant, C

VII. Energy Spectrum of Neutrons

References

Some Aspects of the Use of Digital Computers in Nuclear Reactor Design

I. Introduction

II. The Role of Digital Computers in Reactor Design

III. Hardware

IV. Software

V. Reactor-Code Classification

VI. Multigroup Diffusion Codes

VII. Transport Calculations

VIII. Kinetics Calculations

IX. Remaining Codes

References

Author Index

Subject Index

