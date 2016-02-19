Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 1 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book covers a variety of topics, including nuclear power stations, graft polymerization, diffusion in uranium alloys, and conventional power plants.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the three stages of the operation of a power plant, either nuclear or conventionally fueled. This text then examines the major problems that face the successful development of commercial nuclear power plants. Other chapters consider the synthesis of graft copolymers by radiation-induced graft polymerization. This book discusses as well the processes of technical importance in the nuclear field, such as the bonding of fuel materials to cladding, or the release of fission gases from fuel elements. The final chapter deals with the effects of nuclear radiation in causing chemical changes in matter.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.