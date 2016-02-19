Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 1 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book covers a variety of topics, including nuclear power stations, graft polymerization, diffusion in uranium alloys, and conventional power plants.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the three stages of the operation of a power plant, either nuclear or conventionally fueled. This text then examines the major problems that face the successful development of commercial nuclear power plants. Other chapters consider the synthesis of graft copolymers by radiation-induced graft polymerization. This book discusses as well the processes of technical importance in the nuclear field, such as the bonding of fuel materials to cladding, or the release of fission gases from fuel elements. The final chapter deals with the effects of nuclear radiation in causing chemical changes in matter.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Thermodynamic Analysis of Nuclear Power Stations
I. Introduction
II. Steam Cycle Efficiency
III. Auxiliary Power
IV. Over-All Heat Cycle Efficiency
V. Turbine Design for Low-Temperature Reactors
VI. Power Conversion Cycles for Low-Temperature Reactors
VII. Economics
References
2 The GBSR: A Graphite Moderated Boiling Water Steam Superheat Reactor
I. Introduction
II. Summary Description of a 300-Mwe Plant
III. Discussion of the Concept
IV. Conclusions
V. Description of a 300-Mwe Plant
VI. Pertinent Economics
Acknowledgments
References
3 Radiation-Induced Graft Polymerization
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Grafting
III. Mechanism of Graft Polymerization
IV. Effects of Polymer Structure
V. Effect of Additives
VI. Properties of Graft Copolymers
References
4 Diffusion in Uranium, Its Alloys, And Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Diffusion in Single-Phase Uranium Alloys
III. Diffusion in Multiphase Uranium Alloys
IV. Diffusion of Gases in Uranium
V. Diffusion in U02
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
5 Performance Characteristics of Large Boiling Water Reactors
I. Introduction
II. Plant Description
III. Physics Tests
IV. Stability
V. Power Distribution and Measurement
VI. Load Following and General Characteristics of Operation
References
6 Economics of Nuclear Power
I. Introduction
II. The Problem of Technological Substitution
III. The Effects of Equipment Production Techniques
IV. Political Factors
V. Prospective Costs of Conventional Power Plants
VI. Conventional Fuel Costs
VII. Nuclear Fuels
VIII. Reactor Types
IX. The Effect of Fixed Costs
X. New Methods of Power Generation
XI. Future Demands for Electric Power
XII. Conclusions
References
7 Chemonuclear Reactors and Chemical Processing
I. Introduction
II. Radiation and Fission Fragment Chemistry
III. Fission Fragment Chemonuclear Reactors
IV. Neutron-Gamma Chemonuclear Reactors
V. Proposed Chemonuclear Processes
VI. Economics of Chemonuclear Processes and Comparison with Conventional Processes
VII. Thermonuclear and Electrochemonuclear Reactors for Chemical Production and Power Production Purposes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224589