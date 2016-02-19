Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199559, 9781483224589

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Ernest J. Henley Herbert Kouts
eBook ISBN: 9781483224589
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 368
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 1 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book covers a variety of topics, including nuclear power stations, graft polymerization, diffusion in uranium alloys, and conventional power plants.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the three stages of the operation of a power plant, either nuclear or conventionally fueled. This text then examines the major problems that face the successful development of commercial nuclear power plants. Other chapters consider the synthesis of graft copolymers by radiation-induced graft polymerization. This book discusses as well the processes of technical importance in the nuclear field, such as the bonding of fuel materials to cladding, or the release of fission gases from fuel elements. The final chapter deals with the effects of nuclear radiation in causing chemical changes in matter.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Thermodynamic Analysis of Nuclear Power Stations

I. Introduction

II. Steam Cycle Efficiency

III. Auxiliary Power

IV. Over-All Heat Cycle Efficiency

V. Turbine Design for Low-Temperature Reactors

VI. Power Conversion Cycles for Low-Temperature Reactors

VII. Economics

References

2 The GBSR: A Graphite Moderated Boiling Water Steam Superheat Reactor

I. Introduction

II. Summary Description of a 300-Mwe Plant

III. Discussion of the Concept

IV. Conclusions

V. Description of a 300-Mwe Plant

VI. Pertinent Economics

Acknowledgments

References

3 Radiation-Induced Graft Polymerization

I. Introduction

II. Techniques of Grafting

III. Mechanism of Graft Polymerization

IV. Effects of Polymer Structure

V. Effect of Additives

VI. Properties of Graft Copolymers

References

4 Diffusion in Uranium, Its Alloys, And Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Diffusion in Single-Phase Uranium Alloys

III. Diffusion in Multiphase Uranium Alloys

IV. Diffusion of Gases in Uranium

V. Diffusion in U02

VI. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

5 Performance Characteristics of Large Boiling Water Reactors

I. Introduction

II. Plant Description

III. Physics Tests

IV. Stability

V. Power Distribution and Measurement

VI. Load Following and General Characteristics of Operation

References

6 Economics of Nuclear Power

I. Introduction

II. The Problem of Technological Substitution

III. The Effects of Equipment Production Techniques

IV. Political Factors

V. Prospective Costs of Conventional Power Plants

VI. Conventional Fuel Costs

VII. Nuclear Fuels

VIII. Reactor Types

IX. The Effect of Fixed Costs

X. New Methods of Power Generation

XI. Future Demands for Electric Power

XII. Conclusions

References

7 Chemonuclear Reactors and Chemical Processing

I. Introduction

II. Radiation and Fission Fragment Chemistry

III. Fission Fragment Chemonuclear Reactors

IV. Neutron-Gamma Chemonuclear Reactors

V. Proposed Chemonuclear Processes

VI. Economics of Chemonuclear Processes and Comparison with Conventional Processes

VII. Thermonuclear and Electrochemonuclear Reactors for Chemical Production and Power Production Purposes

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224589

About the Editor

Ernest J. Henley

Herbert Kouts

