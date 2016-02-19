Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book discusses the safe and beneficial development of land-based nuclear power plants.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the possible consequences of a large-scale release of radioactivity from a nuclear reactor in the event of a serious accident. This text then discusses the extension of conventional perturbation techniques to multidimensional systems and to high-order approximations of the Boltzmann equation. Other chapters consider details of probability treatment of the conventionally assumed loss-of-pressure accident to a modern gas-cooled reactor. This book discusses as well details of reliability analysis of a typical electromechanical protective system. The final chapter deals with the computer applications and the need for standardization as both computing and nuclear energy shifted from research and development to industry status.

This book is a valuable resource for reactor physicists, engineers, scientists, and research workers.