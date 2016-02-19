Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 9
Description
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book discusses the safe and beneficial development of land-based nuclear power plants.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the possible consequences of a large-scale release of radioactivity from a nuclear reactor in the event of a serious accident. This text then discusses the extension of conventional perturbation techniques to multidimensional systems and to high-order approximations of the Boltzmann equation. Other chapters consider details of probability treatment of the conventionally assumed loss-of-pressure accident to a modern gas-cooled reactor. This book discusses as well details of reliability analysis of a typical electromechanical protective system. The final chapter deals with the computer applications and the need for standardization as both computing and nuclear energy shifted from research and development to industry status.
This book is a valuable resource for reactor physicists, engineers, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Nuclear Power Reactors and the Evaluation of Population Hazards
I. Possibility of Radiological Hazards from an Escape of Fission Products: Historical Introduction
II. Reactor Accidents in Relation to Fission Product Release
III. Fission Products in Fuel and the Release of Radioactivity
IV. Atmospheric Dispersal of a Release and Deposition and Wash-Out of Contamination
V. Analysis of Hazards from Fission Products Releases
VI. An Outline of Potential Hazards to the Population from Accidents to Sodium-Cooled Fast Neutron Reactors
VII. Risks to the Individual and to the Population from Radiation Exposure Due to Fission Product Release
VIII. Conclusions
References
The Solution of Criticality Problems by Monte Carlo Methods
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Data
III. Group Nuclear Data
IV. Geometry
V. Neutron Sources
VI. Neutron Tracking
VII. Neutron Interaction between Fissile Units in an Array
VIII. Program Output
IX. Checking Facilities
References
High Temperature Chemistry of Ceramic Nuclear Fuels with Emphasis on Nonstoichiometry
I. Introduction
II. Phase Equilibrium and Defect Structures
III. Diffusion
IV. Vaporization
References
Developments in Perturbation Theory
I. Introduction
II. Perturbation Expressions for Reactivity
III. Methods for the Calculation of Perturbed Fluxes
IV. Integral Transport Theory Formulations for Reactivity
V. Generalized Perturbation Theory
VI. Sensitivity and Optimization Studies
VII. Multigroup Calculations of Bilinear Functionals
VIII. Solution of Inhomogeneous Boltzmann Equations with Singular Operators
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Computer Technology, Program Interchange, and Standards
I. Introduction
II. Hardware Development
III. Software Developments
IV. Program Interchange
V. Standardization Activities
Appendix A: Argonne Code Center Abstract Format
Appendix B
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215662