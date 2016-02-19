Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120293094, 9781483215662

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 9

Editors: Ernest J. Henley Jeffery Lewins
eBook ISBN: 9781483215662
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 578
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of nuclear science and technology. This book discusses the safe and beneficial development of land-based nuclear power plants.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the possible consequences of a large-scale release of radioactivity from a nuclear reactor in the event of a serious accident. This text then discusses the extension of conventional perturbation techniques to multidimensional systems and to high-order approximations of the Boltzmann equation. Other chapters consider details of probability treatment of the conventionally assumed loss-of-pressure accident to a modern gas-cooled reactor. This book discusses as well details of reliability analysis of a typical electromechanical protective system. The final chapter deals with the computer applications and the need for standardization as both computing and nuclear energy shifted from research and development to industry status.

This book is a valuable resource for reactor physicists, engineers, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Nuclear Power Reactors and the Evaluation of Population Hazards

I. Possibility of Radiological Hazards from an Escape of Fission Products: Historical Introduction

II. Reactor Accidents in Relation to Fission Product Release

III. Fission Products in Fuel and the Release of Radioactivity

IV. Atmospheric Dispersal of a Release and Deposition and Wash-Out of Contamination

V. Analysis of Hazards from Fission Products Releases

VI. An Outline of Potential Hazards to the Population from Accidents to Sodium-Cooled Fast Neutron Reactors

VII. Risks to the Individual and to the Population from Radiation Exposure Due to Fission Product Release

VIII. Conclusions

References

The Solution of Criticality Problems by Monte Carlo Methods

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear Data

III. Group Nuclear Data

IV. Geometry

V. Neutron Sources

VI. Neutron Tracking

VII. Neutron Interaction between Fissile Units in an Array

VIII. Program Output

IX. Checking Facilities

References

High Temperature Chemistry of Ceramic Nuclear Fuels with Emphasis on Nonstoichiometry

I. Introduction

II. Phase Equilibrium and Defect Structures

III. Diffusion

IV. Vaporization

References

Developments in Perturbation Theory

I. Introduction

II. Perturbation Expressions for Reactivity

III. Methods for the Calculation of Perturbed Fluxes

IV. Integral Transport Theory Formulations for Reactivity

V. Generalized Perturbation Theory

VI. Sensitivity and Optimization Studies

VII. Multigroup Calculations of Bilinear Functionals

VIII. Solution of Inhomogeneous Boltzmann Equations with Singular Operators

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Computer Technology, Program Interchange, and Standards

I. Introduction

II. Hardware Development

III. Software Developments

IV. Program Interchange

V. Standardization Activities

Appendix A: Argonne Code Center Abstract Format

Appendix B

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
578
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215662

