Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 3 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book presents the advances in the atomic energy field.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the use of pulsed neutron sources for the determination of the thermalization and diffusion properties of moderating as well as multiplying media. This text then examines the effect of nuclear radiation on electronic circuitry and its components. Other chapters consider radiation effects in various inorganic solids, with emphasis on the investigation of variations effected in the mechanical and optical crystalline properties. This book discusses as well several methods for solving various problems in reactor theory. The final chapter deals with several types of pulsed neutron sources in use and speculates on improvements that may be expected in their performance.
This book is a valuable resource for design engineers and neuron physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Physics of Pulsed Neutrons
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Neutron Spectra
III. The Diffusion Cooling of Neutrons
IV. Measurements in Moderating Media
V. Multiplying Media
VI. Pulsed Neutron Sources
VII. Neutron Wave Methods
References
Transient Radiation Effects in Electronics
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Interactions of Interest
III. Secondary Electrons
IV. Charge Recombination Mechanisms
V. Behavior of Materials in a Radiation Field
VI. Typical Component Data
VII. Conclusions
References
Radiation Effects on Inorganic Solids
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Effects in Various Inorganic Solids
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
Synthesis Methods in Reactor Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Survey and History of Synthesis Methods
III. The Mechanics of the New Synthesis
IV. Examples and Applications
V. Conclusions
References
Radiation-Induced Polymerization at Low Temperature
I. Introduction
II. Liquid-State Polymerization
III. Solid-State Polymerization
References
Pulsed Neutron Sources
I. Introduction
II. Electron Linear Accelerators
III. Pulsed Fast Reactors
IV. Pulsed Thermal Reactors
V. Accelerator-Based Pulsed Neutron Sources
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224602