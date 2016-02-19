Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199573, 9781483224602

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Paul Greebler Ernest J. Henley
eBook ISBN: 9781483224602
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 414
Description

Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 3 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book presents the advances in the atomic energy field.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the use of pulsed neutron sources for the determination of the thermalization and diffusion properties of moderating as well as multiplying media. This text then examines the effect of nuclear radiation on electronic circuitry and its components. Other chapters consider radiation effects in various inorganic solids, with emphasis on the investigation of variations effected in the mechanical and optical crystalline properties. This book discusses as well several methods for solving various problems in reactor theory. The final chapter deals with several types of pulsed neutron sources in use and speculates on improvements that may be expected in their performance.

This book is a valuable resource for design engineers and neuron physicists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Physics of Pulsed Neutrons

I. Introduction

II. Thermal Neutron Spectra

III. The Diffusion Cooling of Neutrons

IV. Measurements in Moderating Media

V. Multiplying Media

VI. Pulsed Neutron Sources

VII. Neutron Wave Methods

References

Transient Radiation Effects in Electronics

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Interactions of Interest

III. Secondary Electrons

IV. Charge Recombination Mechanisms

V. Behavior of Materials in a Radiation Field

VI. Typical Component Data

VII. Conclusions

References

Radiation Effects on Inorganic Solids

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Effects in Various Inorganic Solids

III. Summary and Conclusions

References

Synthesis Methods in Reactor Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Survey and History of Synthesis Methods

III. The Mechanics of the New Synthesis

IV. Examples and Applications

V. Conclusions

References

Radiation-Induced Polymerization at Low Temperature

I. Introduction

II. Liquid-State Polymerization

III. Solid-State Polymerization

References

Pulsed Neutron Sources

I. Introduction

II. Electron Linear Accelerators

III. Pulsed Fast Reactors

IV. Pulsed Thermal Reactors

V. Accelerator-Based Pulsed Neutron Sources

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224602

About the Editor

Paul Greebler

Ernest J. Henley

