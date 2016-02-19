Advances in Nuclear Science and Technology, Volume 3 provides an authoritative, complete, coherent, and critical review of the nuclear industry. This book presents the advances in the atomic energy field.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the use of pulsed neutron sources for the determination of the thermalization and diffusion properties of moderating as well as multiplying media. This text then examines the effect of nuclear radiation on electronic circuitry and its components. Other chapters consider radiation effects in various inorganic solids, with emphasis on the investigation of variations effected in the mechanical and optical crystalline properties. This book discusses as well several methods for solving various problems in reactor theory. The final chapter deals with several types of pulsed neutron sources in use and speculates on improvements that may be expected in their performance.

This book is a valuable resource for design engineers and neuron physicists.