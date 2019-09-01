Advances in Nuclear Fuel Chemistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
PART A: Fundamentals
2. Thermodynamics and kinetics
3. Experimental Methods
4. Modelling and Simulation
PART B: Fuel Designs
5. Oxide power reactor fuels
6. Other power reactor fuels
7. Molten salt reactor fuels
8. Research reactor fuels
PART C: Stages of the Fuel Cycle and Other Applications
9. Mining and Milling
10. Conversion and Enrichment
11. In-reactor behaviour
12. Reprocessing and recycling
13. Spent fuel storage
14. Severe accident analyses
Description
Advances in Nuclear Fuel Chemistry presents a high-level description of nuclear fuel chemistry based on the most recent research and advances. Dr. Markus H.A. Piro and his team of global, expert contributors cover all aspects of both the conventional uranium-based nuclear fuel cycle and non-conventional fuel cycles, including mining, refining, fabrication, and long-term storage, as well as emerging nuclear technologies, such as accident tolerant fuels and molten salt materials. Aimed at graduate students, researchers, academics and practicing engineers and regulators, this book will provide the reader with a single reference from which to learn the fundamentals of classical thermodynamics and radiochemistry.
Key Features
- Consolidates the latest research on nuclear fuel chemistry into one comprehensive reference, covering all aspects of traditional and non-traditional nuclear fuel cycles
- Includes contributions from world-renowned experts from many countries representing government, industry and academia
- Covers a variety of fuel designs, including conventional uranium dioxide, mixed oxides, research reactor fuels, and molten salt fuels
- Written by experts with hands-on experience in the development of such designs
Readership
Practising engineers and professionals including research scientists at national labs, industrial engineers, nuclear waste management professionals and safety regulators; graduate students, academics and professors of nuclear energy/engineering, fuel engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025710
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Markus Piro Editor
Dr. Piro earned a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the Royal Military College of Canada with Profs. W.T. Thompson and B.J. Lewis, and held a Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory under the supervision of Dr. T.M. Besmann. Both PhD and PDF projects focused on computational thermochemistry of irradiated nuclear fuel. After the PDF, Dr. Piro became the Head of the Fuel Modelling and Fission Product Transport Section at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), where he led a multi-disciplinary group that supported both basic and applied research for government and industry. While his research at CNL broadly involved various aspects of fuel behaviour, the focus was on nuclear fuel chemistry of various fuel types, including conventional power reactor fuel, research reactor fuel, Generation IV concepts, and some exotic (proprietary) fuel designs for industry. In 2017, Dr. Piro was awarded a Canada Research Chair of Nuclear Fuels and Materials at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. He is currently establishing a large group to focus on nuclear fuel and related materials research with the following research themes: i) nuclear fuel performance and safety; ii) spent fuel storage; and iii) emerging nuclear technologies. The overall intent of the research program is to have a balanced theoretical, experimental, and computational approach.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in Nuclear Fuels and Materials, University of Ontario Institute of Technology