Advances in Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 25-1
1st Edition
Authors: Won Kim Antonio De Salles Nader Pouratian
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264006
eBook ISBN: 9780323264013
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2013
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America is devoted to "Advances in Neuromodulation." Editors Won Kim, MD, Antonio De Salles, MD, and Nader Pouratian, MD have assembled the top experts to review topics such as: peripheral nerve stimulation; spinal cord stimulation for gait reanimation and vascular pathology; deep brain stimulation for Tourettes, OCD, depression, Parkinson’s disease, eating disorders, dystonia, and headache; and techniques for image-guided deep brain stimulation, advanced imaging for targeting, and closed loop neuromodulation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 22nd November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264013
About the Authors
Won Kim Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
Antonio De Salles Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
Nader Pouratian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.