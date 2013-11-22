Advances in Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 25-1

Advances in Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264006, 9780323264013

Authors: Won Kim Antonio De Salles Nader Pouratian
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2013
Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America is devoted to "Advances in Neuromodulation." Editors Won Kim, MD, Antonio De Salles, MD, and Nader Pouratian, MD have assembled the top experts to review topics such as: peripheral nerve stimulation; spinal cord stimulation for gait reanimation and vascular pathology; deep brain stimulation for Tourettes, OCD, depression, Parkinson’s disease, eating disorders, dystonia, and headache; and techniques for image-guided deep brain stimulation, advanced imaging for targeting, and closed loop neuromodulation.

Details

About the Authors

Won Kim Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

Antonio De Salles Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

Nader Pouratian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

