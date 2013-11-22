Advances in Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 25-1

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America is devoted to "Advances in Neuromodulation." Editors Won Kim, MD, Antonio De Salles, MD, and Nader Pouratian, MD have assembled the top experts to review topics such as: peripheral nerve stimulation; spinal cord stimulation for gait reanimation and vascular pathology; deep brain stimulation for Tourettes, OCD, depression, Parkinson’s disease, eating disorders, dystonia, and headache; and techniques for image-guided deep brain stimulation, advanced imaging for targeting, and closed loop neuromodulation.