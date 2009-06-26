Advances in Neonatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705201

Advances in Neonatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lucky Jain David Carlton
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705201
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Pediatric Clinics offers an update on Advances in Neonatology. Guest Editors Drs. Lucky Jain and David Carlton have assembled a panel of world-class experts who offer reviews on topics including Trends in birthing, gestational age, birth weight and mortality in newborns; Late Prematurity; Advances in newborn resuscitation; Approaches to infants with congenital anomalies; Advances in neonatal surgery; Respiratory failure in the term and near term infant; Mechanical ventilation of the newborn; Pulmonary hypertension in the newborn; Bronchopulmonary dysplasia; Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Necrotising enterocolitis; Hyperbilirubinemia; Retinopathy of Prematurity; Surgical approaches to an infant with congenital heart disease; Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy; Neonatal sepsis; and Quality improvement in neonatology.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705201

About the Authors

Lucky Jain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

David Carlton Author

