Advances in Neonatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Pediatric Clinics offers an update on Advances in Neonatology. Guest Editors Drs. Lucky Jain and David Carlton have assembled a panel of world-class experts who offer reviews on topics including Trends in birthing, gestational age, birth weight and mortality in newborns; Late Prematurity; Advances in newborn resuscitation; Approaches to infants with congenital anomalies; Advances in neonatal surgery; Respiratory failure in the term and near term infant; Mechanical ventilation of the newborn; Pulmonary hypertension in the newborn; Bronchopulmonary dysplasia; Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Necrotising enterocolitis; Hyperbilirubinemia; Retinopathy of Prematurity; Surgical approaches to an infant with congenital heart disease; Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy; Neonatal sepsis; and Quality improvement in neonatology.
240
- 240
English
- English
© Saunders 2009
- © Saunders 2009
26th June 2009
- 26th June 2009
Saunders
- Saunders
9781437705201
- 9781437705201
Lucky Jain Author
Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA