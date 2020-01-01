Advances in Nanostructured Materials and Nanopatterning Technologies
1st Edition
Applications for Healthcare, Environmental and Energy
Table of Contents
- Introduction to nanostructured materials
2. Manufacturing at nanoscale: from molecular machines to transducers
3. Additive technologies: electrofluidodynamic printing
4. Subtracting technologies: unconventional nanolithography
5. Biomimetic routes to micro/nanofabrication
6. Advances in bioextrusion based systems for cell printing
7. Nanostructured biomaterials via electrophoretic deposition
8. Nanostructured coatings for antimicrobial applications
9. Engineering nanoparticles for healthcare
10. Electrospun nanofiber membranes: next generation filtration media for desalination and wastewater treatment
11. Water pollution control using electrospun nanofibers
12. Adaptive soft matter: from self-structuring to optical materials
13. New high-performance sensors
14. Magnetic/piezoelectric devices for NEMS applications
15. New device platforms for nanogenerators
Description
Advances in Nanostructured Materials and Nanopatterning Technologies: Applications for Healthcare, Environment and Energy demonostrates how to apply micro- and nanofabrication and bioextrusion based systems for cell printing, electrophoretic deposition, antimicrobial applications, and nanoparticles technologies for use in a range of green industry sectors, with an emphasis on emerging applications.
Key Features
- Details strategies to design and realize smart nanostructured/patterned substrates for healthcare and energy and environmental applications
- Enables the preparation, characterization and fundamental understanding of nanostructured materials for promising applications in health, environmental and energy related sectors
- Provides a broader view of the context around existing projects and techniques, and potential new routes for fabrication
Readership
Graduate students, research scientists in academia and industry working on functional materials in the fields of healthcare, environment and energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168653
About the Editors
Vincenzo Guarino Editor
Vincenzo Guarino is Research Scientist at Institute of Polymers, Composite and Biomaterials of the Italian National Research Council since January 2006. He is Scientific Responsible of the Electrospinning and Microscopy labs at IPCB UOS Napoli/Portici (2014-today) and Scientific Co-Responsible of Lamest (Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy labs) at IPCB Pozzuoli since 2016. Currently, he is scientific responsible of the project 3DNeuroglia, financially supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR)(2018-2020), PI for the Italy in the CNR/NRC bilateral cooperation (2018-2019) and Scientific Responsible of research activities with leader R&D companies (Procter & Gamble, Dompè Pharmaceuticals). He is also supervisor/co-supervisor of PhD students co-founded by INCIPIT H2020 Marie Sklodowska-Curie project (Grant n. 665403). His main research interests include polymer and composite biomaterials for scaffold design, electro-fluid-dynamic technologies (i.e, electrospinning, electrospraying, electro dynamic atomization) for the fabrication of micro/nanofibres, particles and micro-nanostructured coatings/interfaces for biomedical applications (i.e., tissue engineering, drug delivery, nanomedicine). To date, he is author/co-author of over 100 indexed publications, 22 chapters in International books, 2 patents and over 200 contributions to international/national conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Institute of Polymers, Composite and Biomaterials (IPCB), National Research Council (CNR), Napoli, Italy
Maria Letizia Focarete Editor
Maria Letizia Focarete is Associate Professor at the Department of Chemistry “G. Ciamician” of the University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy. She is principal investigator of a research group active in polymer science and polymer processing technologies for advanced biomedical and energy applications. She has authored more than seventy papers and three book chapters, and is inventor of seven patents or patent applications. She also leads the Biomaterials Laboratory activities of the Health Sciences and Technologies - Interdepartmental Center for Industrial Research (HST-ICIR) at the University of Bologna.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry “G. Ciamician” , University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Dario Pisignano Editor
Dario Pisignano is Associate Professor in Experimental Physics at the University of Salento, Lecce, Italy, and principal investigator of the Soft Matter Nanotech Group at the University of Salento and CNR-Nanoscience Institute. He has authored one book, eleven book chapters, nine patents, and over 220 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Experimental Physics, University of Salento, Lecce, Italy