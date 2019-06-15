Advances in Nanosensors for Biological and Environmental Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Nanosensors for Biological and Environmental Analysis presents the current state-of-art in nanosensors for biological and environmental analysis, also covering commercial aspects. Broadly, the book provides detailed information on the emergence of different types of nanomaterials as transduction platforms used in the development of nanosensors. These include carbon nanotubes, graphene, 2-D transition metal dichalcogenides, conducting polymers and metal organic frameworks. Additional topics include sections on the way nanosensors have inspired new product development in various types of biological and environmental applications that are currently available and on the horizon.
Key Features
- Features detailed information on various types of biological and environmental nanosensors
- Gives particular attention to the different categories of advanced functional interfaces, processes for their development, and application areas
- Includes the current state-of-the-art in terms of commercial aspects
Readership
Materials scientists, nanotechnologists and environmental scientists
Table of Contents
- Carbon based nanomaterials used for the development of sensitive nanosensor platforms
2. Advances in the synthesis and development of 2-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides based nanosensor platforms
3. Conducting polymers and metal organic frameworks as advanced materials used for the development of nanosensor interfaces
4. Synthesis and production of different biomolecules for application in the sensing of environmental pollutants
5. Bioconjugation of different nanosurfaces with biorecognition molecules for the development of selective nanosensor platforms
6. Development of disposable sensor strips for point-of-care testing of environmental pollutants
7. Advantages and limitations of environmental nanosensors
8. Commercial aspects of environmental nanosensors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128174579
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174562
About the Editor
Akash Deep
Dr. Akash Deep is a Senior Scientist at CSIR- Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh. He received his Ph.D (Chemistry) in 2004 from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, India after which he worked as a postdoctoral research fellow in Portugal, England and Canada until 2008. He joined CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh in 2008. Dr. Deep has worked in the fields of analytical and material chemistry, biochemistry, and nanosensors for environmental and health applications. He has expertise in the synthesis and applications of advanced materials, such as 2-dimensional layered materials, fluorescent nanoparticles, metal organic frameworks, graphene composites, and conducting polymers. Dr. Akash Deep has also worked as a Visiting Professor at the Hanyang University, Seoul, South Korea. He has published more than 110 research articles in reputed international journals (including Progress in Material Science, Progress in Polymer Science, Coordination Chemistry Reviews, and Biotechnology Advances) and 4 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Laboratory, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, India
Sandeep Kumar
Dr. Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Professor, is a researcher of international recognition at the Department of Bio and Nano Technology, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana, India. Dr. Sandeep Kumar has received his PhD degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh. His current research interest includes synthesis and characterization of nanomaterials, nano-carriers for healthcare applications; nanomaterials based sensors, biomaterials and nanotoxicity. Dr. Kumar has one patent and published more than 80 research papers in international journals of repute. Dr. Kumar has international and national sponsored research projects from numerous funding agencies. Dr. Kumar visited Hanyang University, Seoul, South Korea as a visiting Professor and also Australia, UK, Scotland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates under different schemes of Govt. of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Bio and Nano Technology, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, India