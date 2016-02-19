Advances in Morphogenesis
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Morphogenesis, Volume 3 covers the significant advances in various aspects of morphogenesis. This volume is divided into nine chapters that specifically consider the histochemical, morphological, and biochemical aspects of cell growth and development in various animal groups. The opening chapter deals with the different mechanisms of determination in the development of the gastropods. The next chapters present the model system for biochemical of morphological differentiation, including non-filamentous aquatic fungi and sea urchin. These topics are followed by discussions of the results obtained from chick embryo erythrocyte during the entire prenatal period, with emphasis on the problems of autodifferentiation of chick embryo blood corpuscles. A chapter examines the role of DNA, RNA, and sulfhydryl groups in morphogenesis in amphibians and regeneration in the unicellular alga, Acetabularia mediterranea. The concluding chapters describe the relationship between cleavage, relative duration of developmental periods, and cell differentiation in stages of embryonic development. These chapters also look into the positive evidence concerning the morphogenetic role of the egg cortex of the amphibians. This book is directed primarily to developmental biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 3
Mechanisms of Determination in the Development of Gastropods
I. Introduction
II. Ooplasmic Segregation
III. The Importance of Ooplasmic Segregation
IV. The Causality of Ooplasmic Segregation
V. Nature, Composition and Properties of the Cortex
VI. The Cortical Field
VII. The Nature of the Cortical Morphogenese Field
VIII. The Origin of the Cortical Morphogenese Field
IX. The Causality of Cellular Differentiation
X. Conclusions
References
Non-filamentous Aquatic Fungi: Model Systems for Biochemical Studies of Morphological Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Some Aquatic Fungi Useful for Morphogenese Studies
A. Rhizidiomyces Sp
B. Rhizophlyctis Posea
C. Karlingia (Karlingiomyces) Sp
D. Blastocladia Pringsheimii
E. Blastocladiella Britannica
III. Blastocladiella Emersonii — A Model System for Experimental Studies of Differentiation
A. The Swimming Spore Stage
B. The Spore Germination Stage
C. Synchronized Single-Generation Cultures
D. Environmental Control of Exponential Growth
E. The Transition Between Exponential Growth and Differentiation
F. Developments Beyond the Point of No Return
G. Differentiation and Discharge of Zoospores
IV. Summary
References
Biochemical Studies on the Early Development of the Sea Urchin
I. Introduction
II. Remarks about Methods
III. Protein Synthesis During Early Development of the Sea Urchin
A. General Metabolic Background
B. Protein Synthesis During the Early Post-Fertilization Stages
C. Protein Synthesis During the Initial Visible Differentiation Phase
IV. The Nucleic Acids
A. Topographical Distribution
B. Biochemical Studies on Synthesis
V. Some Notes on the Subcellular Components
A. The Nucleus
B. The Mitochondria
C. The Microsomes
D. The Yolk Platelets
E. The Pigment Granules
VI. Conclusions
References
Biochemical Aspects of Animalization and Vegetalization in the Sea Urchin Embryo
I. Introduction
II. Normal Development
III. Experimental Study of Morphogenesis
A. Definitions
B. Experimental Methods
C. Heuristic and Practical Value of Operative and Chemical Methods
IV. The Gradients
V. Respiration and Carbohydrate Catabolism
A. Normal Development
B. Vegetalization
C. Animalization
VI. Metabolism of Amino-acids and Proteins
VII. Metabolism of Nucleotides and Ribonucleic Acid
VIII. Enzymes, Mitochondria and Embryonic Development
IX. Biochemical Background of the Gradients of Reduction
X. Structural Aspects of Embryonic Determination and Differentiation
XI. Conclusion
References
The Blood of Chick Embryos: Quantitative Embryology at a Cellular Level
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative and Quantitative Data on Chick Embryo Blood Corpuscles throughout the Incubation Period
A. Erythrocytes
B. Thrombocytes
C. Leucocytes
D. Other Formed Elements in the Chick Embryo Blood
E. Total Blood Volume and Related Values throughout the Incubation Period
F. Mitoses in Circulating Blood Cells and their Role in Primitive Erythrocyte Proliferation
G. Life Span of Chick Embryo Erythrocytes
H. Balance Sheet of Erythrocyte Production and Destruction throughout the Incubation Period
III. Autodifïerentiation of Embryonic Blood-forming Tissues
A. Autodifïerentiation in vitro
B. Self-differentiation in the Yolk Sac Wall without Circulation (Anidian)
References
The Role of Nucleic Acids and Sulphydryl Groups in Morphogenesis (Amphibian Egg Development, Regeneration in Acetabularia)
I. Introduction
II. DNA in Amphibian Eggs and Acetabularia
A. Amphibian Egg Development
B. Acetabularia
III. RNA Distribution and Synthesis in Amphibian Eggs and Acetabularia
A. Amphibian Egg Development
B. Acetabularia
IV. Sulphydryl Groups and Morphogenesis
A. Introductory Remarks
B. The Effects of ß-Mer cap toe thanol on Morphogenesis
C. The Effects of α-Lipoic Acid on Morphogenesis (Amphibian Eggs and Acetabularia)
D. Biochemical Effects of ß-Mercaptoethanol on Developing Organisms
V. Discussion
References
The Acrasina (continued from Vol. 2, pp. 109-182)
V. TheGrex
B. The Whole
C. Water as a Developmental Control
Summary
References
Cell Divisions, Duration of Interkinetic States and Differentiation in Early Stages of Embryonic Development
Introduction
I. Cleavage Divisions. Periods of Synchronous and Asynchronous Division
II. Interaction between the Nucleus and the Cytoplasm during the Period of Cleavage
III. Morphogenetic Action of Nuclei during the Period of Asynchronous Cleavage Division
A. Development of Cell Competence and Inducing Capacities
B. Onset of Gastrulation
C. Morphogenetic Activity of Nuclei and the Number of Cell Divisions
IV. The Ratio of the Duration of Different Developmental Periods
A. Duration of Cleavage
B. Relationship of Cleavage Processes and Gastrulation in Haploid and Polyploid Embryos
C. Relative Duration of the Periods of Gastrulation and Neurulation
D. Deviations from Typical Ratios of the Durations of Various Developmental Periods
E. Ratio of the Durations of Cell Division, Gastrulation and Neurulation in Various Representatives of Amphibians and Sturgeon Fishes
V. Morphogenetic Role of the Differences in the Ratio between the Durations of Cleavage, Gastrulation and Neurulation
A. Latent Differentiation in the Embryos of one Species developing at Different Temperatures
B. Effect of Li Ions
C. Effect of Temporary Isolation of the Embryonic Material in Physiological Solution
D. Importance of the Duration of the Interkinetic State and Number of Cell Divisions for the Process of Latent Differentiation of the Entoderm
E. Latent Differentiation of Rudiments in Embryos of Different Systematic Groups
VI. The Ratio of the Rate of Processes of Latent Differentiation in the Derivatives of Different Germ Layers in Amphibian Embryos
VII. Summary
References
The Morphogenetic Role of the Cortex of the Amphibian Egg
I. Introduction
II. Cortex and Bilateral Symmetry
III. Grey Crescent and Cortical Field
IV. Born's Crescent, or an Artificial 'Grey Crescent
V. Grafting of Cortex Material
VI. Separation of Blastomeres by Ligature
VII. Cortical Field and Permeability
VIII. Structural Organization of the Cortex
IX. The'Coat'ofHoltfreter
X. Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224534