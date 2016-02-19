Advances in Morphogenesis
1st Edition
Volume 10
Advances in Morphogenesis, Volume 10, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in morphogenesis. The book contains six chapters and opens with a discussion of the "organization center" of the amphibian embryo. This is followed by separate chapters on physiological gradients in development; molecular embryology of the sea urchin, mollusks, and other invertebrates; and changes in DNA, RNA, and protein during successive phases of embryonic development in vertebrates. Subsequent chapters deal with the control of growth in the filamentous prothalli and the causal factors promoting the transition to the two-dimensional gametophyte; and the development, inheritance, and origin of the plastid in Euglena.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 10
The "Organization Center" of the Amphibian Embryo: Its Origin, Spatial Organization, and Morphogenetic Action
I. Justification
II. The Discovery of the "Organization Center," and a Description of Its Main Properties
III. The State of Determination and Capacity for Differentiation of the Various Regions of the Early Gastrula
IV. The Induction of the Mesoderm
V. The Origin of the Regional Organization of the Mesoderm; Its Dorsoventral and Craniocaudal Polarity
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Physiological Gradients in Development—A Possible Role for Messenger Ribonucleoprotein
I. Introduction
II. Gradients and Determination in Early Embryos
III. Some Other Gradient Systems in Development
IV. Some Further Possible Analogies with Embryonic Animalizations
V. Discussion
VI. Summary
Appendix
References
Molecular Embryology of Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Embryology of the Sea Urchin
III. Molecular Embryology of Other Invertebrates
IV. Molluscs
Addendum
References
Note Added in Proof
Biochemical Aspects of Early Differentiation in Vertebrates
I. Introduction: The Problems in Analyzing Differentiation
II. Differentiation in Early Embryonic Cells
III. Primary Tissue Interactions
IV. Protein and Nucleic Acid Changes during Organogenesis: Comparative Studies
V. Biochemical and Functional Differentiation in Individual Organ Systems
VI. Conclusions
References
Photomorphogenesis and Nucleic Acid Metabolism in Fern Gametophytes
I. Introduction
II. Normal Growth of the Gametophyte
III. Growth of Filamentous Prothalli
IV. Transition of Filamentous Prothalli to Biplanar Gametophytes
V. Protein and Nucleic Acid Metabolism in the Induction of Biplanar Growth
VI. Hypothetical Control Mechanisms
References
The Development, Inheritance, and Origin of the Plastid in Euglena
I. Introduction
II. The Development of the Proplastid into the Chloroplast in Euglena
III. How Did the Plastid Originate?
IV. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Topical Index
