Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. AHR- and ER-Mediated Toxicology and Chemoprevention
1 Introduction
2 AHR Ligands
3 Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor
4 Estrogen Receptor α and β
5 Reciprocal AHR–ER Crosstalk
6 ERα-Dependent Regulation of AHR Action
7 Implications for Chemoprevention
8 Summary
References
Chapter Two. Free Radical Metabolites in Arylamine Toxicity
1 Introduction
2 Arylamine Toxicity
3 Arylamines to Nitroaromatics—Six Degrees of Redox Separation
4 Sources and Systems that Generate Free Radical Metabolites from Arylamine Xenobiotics
5 Reactions of Arylamine Radicals with Cellular Antioxidants
6 Reactions Between Arylamine Radicals and DNA
7 Arylamine Drugs and Blood Dyscrasias
8 Diverting Toxic Arylamine Free Radical Generation to Detoxification: Importance of Free Radical Targets
9 Mixtures Toxicology—Application to Arylamine Free Radicals
10 Protein Radicals and Toxicity—Future Prospects
11 Closing Remarks
References
Chapter Three. Genotoxicity of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Metabolites: Radical Cations and Ketones
1 Introduction
2 Exposure to PAHs
3 Exposure Risks of PAH
4 DNA Damage by PAH
5 PAH Metabolism to DNA-Reactive Metabolites
6 Diol-Epoxide Pathway
7 The Radical Cation Pathway
8 Depurinating PAH Adducts and AP Sites
9 Mutagenesis Studies to Address PAH Radical Cations
10 Evidence for AP Site Formation Due to Radical Cations
11 Mutagenicity Studies with B[a]P Radical Cation Products
12 The Quinone Pathway
13 Exposure to OPAHs
14 Biological Relevance of OPAH
15 Conclusion
References
Chapter Four. Nitrogen Oxides Toxicology of the Aerodigestive Tract
1 Introduction
2 Chemistry of Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Oxide Species and the Scavengers
3 Production of Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Oxide Species by Peroxidases
4 Production of Reactive Nitrogen Oxides Under the Conditions Simulating Dental Plaque
5 Production of Reactive Nitrogen Oxides in Acidified Plaque
6 Biochemical Symptoms of Periodontal Diseases
7 Functions of Salivary Nitrite and SCN− in the Stomach
8 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Five. Noncholinesterase Protein Targets of Organophosphorus Pesticides
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 OP Nerve Agents and OP Pesticides
3 AChE: the Established Target of OP Toxicity
4 Neuropathy Target Esterase: an Established Target of OP Toxicity
5 OP Toxicity Targets in Addition to AChE
6 Metabolism of OP
7 In Vitro Studies Show OP Binding to Serine Hydrolases and to Receptors
8 Preliminary Identification of Serine Hydrolases as OP Targets in Mouse Brain
9 OP Binding to Proteins That Have No Active Site Serine
10 BChE, the Biomarker of Human Exposure to OP
11 Albumin, a Biomarker of OP Exposure in Humans
12 Mass Spectrometry Detection of OP Adducts on Albumin
13 Acylpeptide Hydrolase, a Potential Biomarker of OP Exposure
14 Future Directions
References
Chapter Six. Organophosphate Exposure: Detection and Remediation
1 Introduction
2 Mechanism of OP Toxicity to Humans
3 Detection of OP Exposure
4 Remediation of NA OP Poisoning
5 Future Directions and Challenges in OP Detection and Remediation
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Description
Advances in Molecular Toxicology features the latest advances in all of the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. Toxicology is the study of poisons, and this series details the study of the molecular basis by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment and produced by the human body itself manifest themselves as toxins. Not strictly limited to documenting these examples, the series is also concerned with the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events will also be reviewed by leading workers in the field.
Advances in Molecular Toxicology will report progress in all aspects of these rapidly evolving molecular aspects of toxicology with a view toward detailed elucidation of progress on the molecular level and on advances in technological approaches employed.
Key Features
- Cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
- In-depth dissection of molecular aspects of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and any student in the allied disciplines
- Leading edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine
Readership
For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers
About the Serial Editors
James Fishbein Serial Editor
Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA
Jacqueline Heilman Serial Editor
Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA