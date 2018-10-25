Advances in Molecular Pathology, Volume 1-1

GENETICS

1. Coming Up to Speed on Whole Genome Sequencing in Critically Ill Children

2. Bioinformatics in Clinical Genomic Sequencing

3. The clinical application of RNA sequencing in genetic diagnosis of Mendelian disorders

HEMATOPATHOLOGY

4. The clinical and laboratory features of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP)

5. Comprehensive Monitoring of Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

6. Genomic Biomarkers in Pathogenesis and Clinical Care of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

7. Molecular Monitoring of Viral Infections

8. The Current State of Metagenomics in Infectious Disease

9. Replacement of Culture with Molecular Testing for Diagnosis Infectious Diseases

10. Syndromic and point of care molecular testing

PHARMACOGENOMICS

11. Applications of Pharmacogenomics in Oncology

12. Building Evidence for Clinical Use of Pharmacogenomics and Reimbursement for Testing

INFORMATICS

13. Large scale data sharing initiatives in genomic oncology

14. Advances in Next Generation Sequencing Bioinformatics for Clinical Diagnostics: Taking Precision Oncology to the Next Level

SOLID TUMORS

15. Clinical NGS Assays for Solid Tumors: Current Practices, Technological Advances and Challenges in Clinical Practice

16. Emerging Concepts in Liquid Biopsy

17. Therapy Implications of DNA Mismatch Repair Deficiency, Microsatellite Instability, and Tumor Mutation Burden

IDENTITY/HLA

18. Tackling the Human Cell Line and Tissue Misidentification Problem is Needed for Reproducible Biomedical Research

19. Cell Line Detective Work: Basic Principles and Molecular Applications

20. Challenges and Advances in the Development of Cell Lines and Xenografts

21. Historical and Current Methods for Detecting Inter- and Intra-species Cell Mixtures and Thereby Assuring Cell Line Purity