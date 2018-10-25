Advances in Molecular Pathology, Volume 1-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
GENETICS
1. Coming Up to Speed on Whole Genome Sequencing in Critically Ill Children
2. Bioinformatics in Clinical Genomic Sequencing
3. The clinical application of RNA sequencing in genetic diagnosis of Mendelian disorders
HEMATOPATHOLOGY
4. The clinical and laboratory features of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP)
5. Comprehensive Monitoring of Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
6. Genomic Biomarkers in Pathogenesis and Clinical Care of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
7. Molecular Monitoring of Viral Infections
8. The Current State of Metagenomics in Infectious Disease
9. Replacement of Culture with Molecular Testing for Diagnosis Infectious Diseases
10. Syndromic and point of care molecular testing
PHARMACOGENOMICS
11. Applications of Pharmacogenomics in Oncology
12. Building Evidence for Clinical Use of Pharmacogenomics and Reimbursement for Testing
INFORMATICS
13. Large scale data sharing initiatives in genomic oncology
14. Advances in Next Generation Sequencing Bioinformatics for Clinical Diagnostics: Taking Precision Oncology to the Next Level
SOLID TUMORS
15. Clinical NGS Assays for Solid Tumors: Current Practices, Technological Advances and Challenges in Clinical Practice
16. Emerging Concepts in Liquid Biopsy
17. Therapy Implications of DNA Mismatch Repair Deficiency, Microsatellite Instability, and Tumor Mutation Burden
IDENTITY/HLA
18. Tackling the Human Cell Line and Tissue Misidentification Problem is Needed for Reproducible Biomedical Research
19. Cell Line Detective Work: Basic Principles and Molecular Applications
20. Challenges and Advances in the Development of Cell Lines and Xenografts
21. Historical and Current Methods for Detecting Inter- and Intra-species Cell Mixtures and Thereby Assuring Cell Line Purity
Description
This inaugural issue of Advances in Molecular Pathology will provide a comprehensive review of the most current practices, trends, and developments in the field of Molecular Pathology. Publishing on an annual basis, the volume will be divided into 7 sections: Genetics, Hematopathology, Infectious Disease, Pharmacogenomics, Informatics, Solid tumors, and Identity/HLA. Led by Dr. Gregory Tsongalis of Dartmouth University, a team of experienced pathologists from institutions across the country oversee annual topic and expert author selection. Topics discussed in this volume include, but are not limited to: whole genome sequencing in critically ill children, bioinformatics in clinical genomic sequencing, comprehensive monitoring of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia, genetic biomarkers in the biology and clinical workup of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, metagenomics in infectious disease, point of care molecular testing, pharmacogenomics in oncology, clinical uses of panel testing vs. single gene testing, large scale data sharing initiatives in genomic oncology, clinical NGS assays for solid tumors emerging concepts in liquid biopsy the cell line and tissue misidentification problem, and cell line detective work.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639668
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323639651
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gregory Tsongalis Editor-in-Chief
Greg Tsongalis is the Director of the Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT) at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Norris Cotton Cancer Center (NCCC) in Lebanon, NH and a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Audrey and Theodor Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH. He is a member of the NCCC Molecular Therapeutics Program and the gastrointestinal and breast cancer clinical oncology groups. In 2016 he became a member of Dartmouth College’s Program in Experimental and Molecular Medicine (PEMM), and he has served on the advisory board of the Health Care Genetics Professional Science Master’s Degree Program at the University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT). His area of expertise is in the development and implementation of clinical molecular diagnostic technologies. His research interests are in the pathogenesis of human cancers, personalized medicine and disruptive technologies. He has authored/edited twelve textbooks in the field of molecular pathology, published more than 200 peer reviewed manuscripts, and has been an invited speaker at both national and international meetings. He has served on numerous committees of the AACC, ASIP, FASEB and AMP where he is a past President. He is active in the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, the Association for Molecular Pathology, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Association of Bioanalyts, and the American Society for Investigative Pathology. He serves on the editorial boards of 8 journals including Clinical Chemistry, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, and the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. He also serves on numerous corporate scientific advisory boards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Director of Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT), Audrey and Theodor Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Lebanon, NH, USA