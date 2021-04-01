Advances in Modeling and Simulation in Textile Engineering: New Concepts, Methods, and Applications explains the advanced principles and techniques that can be used to solve textile engineering problems using numerical modeling and simulation. Textile engineering involves complex processes which are not easily expressed numerically or simulated, such as fiber motion simulation, yarn to fiber formation, melt spinning technology, optimization of yarn production, textile machinery design and optimization, and modeling of textile/fabric reinforcements. This book draws on innovative research and industry practice to explain methods for the modeling of all of these processes, helping readers to apply computational power to more areas of textile engineering than ever before.

Experimental results are presented and linked closely to the processes, and to the methods of implementation. Diverse concepts such as heat transfer, fluid dynamics, three-dimensional motion, and multi-phase flow are addressed as part of this. Covering all sides of this topic, tools, theoretical principles, and numerical models are extensively presented.