Advances in Modeling and Simulation in Textile Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128229774

Advances in Modeling and Simulation in Textile Engineering

1st Edition

New Concepts, Methods, and Applications

Editors: Nicholus Akankwasa Dieter Veit
Paperback ISBN: 9780128229774
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Overview of modeling and simulation in textile engineering
2. Modeling classification of textile engineering problems
3. Neural networks in textile engineering
4. Genetic algorithms and evolution strategy in textile engineering
5. Turbulence models for simulation and modeling in textile engineering
6. Modeling and simulation applications in yarn formation technology
7. Fiber motion and fibrous material processes- modeling and simulation
8. Classical challenges in modeling and simulation in textile engineering
9. Electrospinning and melt spinning process methods and approaches for modeling
10. Case studies of modeling and simulation in Textile Engineering
11. Modelling of reinforcement fibers and textiles
12. Modelling and analysis of laminated composites: Classical and contemporary approaches
13. Simulation and modeling of the braiding process
14. Prediction and modeling of fabric properties from yarn and fabric structure
15. Theoretical Formulation and modeling of textile reinforced concrete (TRC)

Description

Advances in Modeling and Simulation in Textile Engineering: New Concepts, Methods, and Applications explains the advanced principles and techniques that can be used to solve textile engineering problems using numerical modeling and simulation. Textile engineering involves complex processes which are not easily expressed numerically or simulated, such as fiber motion simulation, yarn to fiber formation, melt spinning technology, optimization of yarn production, textile machinery design and optimization, and modeling of textile/fabric reinforcements. This book draws on innovative research and industry practice to explain methods for the modeling of all of these processes, helping readers to apply computational power to more areas of textile engineering than ever before.

Experimental results are presented and linked closely to the processes, and to the methods of implementation. Diverse concepts such as heat transfer, fluid dynamics, three-dimensional motion, and multi-phase flow are addressed as part of this. Covering all sides of this topic, tools, theoretical principles, and numerical models are extensively presented. 

Key Features

  • Provides new approaches and techniques to simulate a wide range of textile processes from geometry to manufacturing
  • Includes coverage of detailed mathematical methods for textiles, including neural networks and genetic algorithms as well as the finite element method
  • Addresses modeling techniques for many different phenomena, including heat transfer, fluid dynamics, and multi-phase flow

Readership

Researchers, textile technologists, textile industry R&D

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128229774

About the Editors

Nicholus Akankwasa

Nicholus Tayari Akankwasa is a Researcher at the Department of Textile Engineering, Donghua University, China. Nicholus does research in lightweight construction textile technology with a focus on numerical and computational modeling for process optimization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Department of Textile Engineering, Donghua University, China.

Dieter Veit

Dieter Veit is Deputy Director of the Institute of Textile Technology at RWTH Aachen University, Germany. His research focuses on soft computing in textile technology, including use of neural networks and genetic algorithms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Director, Institute of Textile Technology, RWTH Aachen University, Germany.

