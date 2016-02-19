Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277360, 9780080579962

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Anthony Rose David Tempest
eBook ISBN: 9780080579962
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th March 1994
Page Count: 327
Table of Contents

J.W. Payne and M.W. Smith, Peptide Transport by Micro-organisms.

P. Plateau and S. Blanquet, Dinucleoside Oligophosphates in Micro-organisms.

J. Dijksterhuis, M. Veenhuis, W. Harder, and B. Nordbring-Hertz, Nematophagous Fungi: Physiological Aspects and Structure-Function Relationships.

A. Fiechter and B. Sonnleitner, Non-Invasive Concepts in Metabolic Studies.

G. Satta, R. Fontana, and P. Canepari, The Two-Competing Site (TCS) Model for Cell Shape Regulation in Bacteria. The Envelope as an Integration Point for the Regulatory Circuits of Essential Physiological Events.

K. Matsushita, H. Toyama, and O. Adachi, Respiratory Chains and Bioenergetics of Acetic-Acid Bacteria. Subject Index.

Description

From the Reviews of Previous Volumes "This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...Invaluable for teaching purposes." -AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Anthony Rose Serial Volume Editor

School of Biological Sciences, Bath University, U.K.

David Tempest Serial Volume Editor

University of Sheffield, U.K.

