Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 36
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.W. Payne and M.W. Smith, Peptide Transport by Micro-organisms.
P. Plateau and S. Blanquet, Dinucleoside Oligophosphates in Micro-organisms.
J. Dijksterhuis, M. Veenhuis, W. Harder, and B. Nordbring-Hertz, Nematophagous Fungi: Physiological Aspects and Structure-Function Relationships.
A. Fiechter and B. Sonnleitner, Non-Invasive Concepts in Metabolic Studies.
G. Satta, R. Fontana, and P. Canepari, The Two-Competing Site (TCS) Model for Cell Shape Regulation in Bacteria. The Envelope as an Integration Point for the Regulatory Circuits of Essential Physiological Events.
K. Matsushita, H. Toyama, and O. Adachi, Respiratory Chains and Bioenergetics of Acetic-Acid Bacteria. Subject Index.
