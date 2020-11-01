Advances in Microbial Physiology Volume 77, Volume 77
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 77, the latest release in this ongoing series, continues the long tradition of topical, important, cutting-edge reviews in microbiology. The updated release contains updates in the field, with comprehensive chapters covering Microbubble Intensification of Bioprocessing, Bacterial cellulose: biosynthesis, production, and applications, Microbial energy management – a product of three broad tradeoffs and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in microbial physiology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbial physiology
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207482
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Robert Poole
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
West Riding Professor of Microbiology, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, University of Sheffield, UK
