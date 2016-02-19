Advances in Metabolic Disorders
Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 4 covers the developments in the study of metabolic disorders. The book discusses the intestinal factors in the regulation of insulin secretion; antidiuretic hormone synthesis, release, and action under normal and pathological circumstances; and the symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and clinical syndromes of disaccharide malabsorption. The text also describes the hormonal control of fetal development and metabolism; the placental carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism; as well as the metabolic aspects of obesity. The use of liquid formula diets in metabolic studies is also considered. The book will prove invaluable to physicians, endocrinologists, physiologists, and medical students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Intestinal Factors in the Regulation of Insulin Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Alimentary Augmentation of Insulin Secretion
III. Morphological Considerations
IV. Humoral Factors in the Control of Insulin Secretion; Intestinal Hormones
V. Nonhumoral Factors in the Control of Insulin Secretion
VI. Clinical Implications
VII. Conclusions
References
Antidiuretic Hormone Synthesis, Release, and Action Under Normal and Pathological Circumstance
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Antidiuretic Hormone and Its Accompanying Substances in the Secreting Nerve Cells
III. Chemical Synthesis of Vasopressin and Analogs
IV. Synthetic Analogs as Substitutes or Blocking Substances for Antidiuretic Hormone
V. Preparations of Labeled Vasopressin
VI. Biosynthesis of Vasopressin
VII. Determination
VIII. Classification of the Vasopressin-Secreting Cells as Peptidergic Neurons
IX. Can Release of Vasopressin Take Place Independently of Oxytocin Release?
X. Recent Developments concerning Localization and Function of the Antidiuresis-lnducing Osmoreceptors
XI. Effect of Nonosmotic Stimuli on the Function of the Vasopressinergic Cells
XII. Mechanism of Release of Vasopressin from the Neurohypophysis
XIII. Syndrome of Inappropriate Secretion of Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)
XIV. Diabetes Insipidus
XV. Recent Developments concerning the Action of Vasopressin
References
Disaccharidase Deficiency
I. Dietary Carbohydrates and Their Products
II. Normal Disaccharide Absorption
III. Disaccharide Malabsorption
IV. Clinical Syndromes of Disaccharide Malabsorption
References
Hormonal Control of Fetal Development and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Reckoning Fetal Stages
III. Critical Stages and Permanent Effects in Testicular and Thyroid Physiology
IV. The Anterior Pituitary in Fetal Development
V. The Hormonal Control of Liver Glycogen
VI. Fetal Lipids in Normal and Diabetic Pregnancies
VII. Significance of Birth in Developmental Endocrinology
References
The Metabolism of the Placenta
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Metabolism
III. Lipid Metabolism
IV. Protein Metabolism
V. Epilogue
References
Metabolic Aspects of Obesity
I. Introduction
II. Basic Physiology of Adipose Tissue
III. Metabolic Abnormalities in Obesity
References
The Use of Liquid Formula Diets in Metabolic Studies: 15 Years’ Experience
I. Introduction
II. Advantages of Formula Feeding
III. Patient's Acceptance of a Formula Regimen
IV. Ingredients
V. Formula Preparation, Storage, and Service
VI. Fecal Excretion on a Formula Regimen
VII. Applications in Animal Studies
VIII. Human Energy Requirements, Judged by the Caloric Intake of 114 Adult Patients in the Metabolic Steady State
References
Author Index
Subject Index
