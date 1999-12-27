Advances in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (A.B. Reitz, S.L. Dax). Immunophilins: the next generation (G.S. Hamilton, C. Thomas). Discovery of ABT-594 and related neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptor modulators as analgesic agents: medicinal chemistry and biology (M.W. Holladay, M.W. Decker). Discovery and preclinical evaluation of novel dopamine partial agonists as antipsychotic agents (D.J. Wustrow). Nonpeptide inhibitors of HIV protease (S. Hagen et al.).
Description
Volume 5 of Advances in Medicinal Chemistry contains four intriguing and detailed accounts of the close interface between synthetic chemistry, structure-activity relationships, biochemistry, and pharmacology. In Chapter 1, there is a comprehensive survey of the immunophilin area specifically focussing on neuroregenerative applications in the central nervous system. In Chapter 2, there is an overview of the development of a potent analgesic compound that works via modulation of neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. In Chapter 3, there is a description of dopamine D-2 autoreceptor partial agonists as potential therapy for the treatment of schizophrenia. In Chapter 4, there is a summary of the successful program in which potent non-peptide inhibitors of HIV protease from the AIDS virus were developed.
Readership
For students, researchers and industrialists in the field of medicinal chemistry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 27th December 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762305933
Reviews
@from:Christian P. Whitman @qu:¿I enjoyed reading the four accounts presented in this volume, and found each one to be comprehensive and very informative. This volume would be especially useful to graduate students, faculty, and research scientists in chemistry as well as medicinal chemistry with an interest in one of these areas. In addition, it might be of interest to a broader audience, as each chapter gives a realistic portrayal of the various approaches that can be used to develop a drug¿. @source:Journal of American Chemical Society ASAP website
About the Editors
A.B. Reitz Editor
Drug Discovery, R.W. Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Spring House, Pennsylvania, USA
S.L. Dax Editor
Drug Discovery, R.W. Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Spring House, Pennsylvania, USA