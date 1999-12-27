Advances in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305933, 9780080526775

Advances in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: A.B. Reitz S.L. Dax
eBook ISBN: 9780080526775
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305933
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th December 1999
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

Preface (A.B. Reitz, S.L. Dax). Immunophilins: the next generation (G.S. Hamilton, C. Thomas). Discovery of ABT-594 and related neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptor modulators as analgesic agents: medicinal chemistry and biology (M.W. Holladay, M.W. Decker). Discovery and preclinical evaluation of novel dopamine partial agonists as antipsychotic agents (D.J. Wustrow). Nonpeptide inhibitors of HIV protease (S. Hagen et al.).

Description

Volume 5 of Advances in Medicinal Chemistry contains four intriguing and detailed accounts of the close interface between synthetic chemistry, structure-activity relationships, biochemistry, and pharmacology. In Chapter 1, there is a comprehensive survey of the immunophilin area specifically focussing on neuroregenerative applications in the central nervous system. In Chapter 2, there is an overview of the development of a potent analgesic compound that works via modulation of neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. In Chapter 3, there is a description of dopamine D-2 autoreceptor partial agonists as potential therapy for the treatment of schizophrenia. In Chapter 4, there is a summary of the successful program in which potent non-peptide inhibitors of HIV protease from the AIDS virus were developed.

Readership

For students, researchers and industrialists in the field of medicinal chemistry.

Reviews

@from:Christian P. Whitman @qu:¿I enjoyed reading the four accounts presented in this volume, and found each one to be comprehensive and very informative. This volume would be especially useful to graduate students, faculty, and research scientists in chemistry as well as medicinal chemistry with an interest in one of these areas. In addition, it might be of interest to a broader audience, as each chapter gives a realistic portrayal of the various approaches that can be used to develop a drug¿. @source:Journal of American Chemical Society ASAP website

About the Editors

A.B. Reitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drug Discovery, R.W. Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Spring House, Pennsylvania, USA

S.L. Dax Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drug Discovery, R.W. Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Spring House, Pennsylvania, USA

