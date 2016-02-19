Advances in Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held in Oxford, September 1961
Advances in Mass Spectrometry, Volume 2 documents the proceedings of a conference on mass spectrometry held in Oxford in September 1961. This compilation is categorized into six major topics — mass spectrometry in research; mass spectrometry of inorganic compounds; instruments and techniques; theory and correlation of mass spectra; mass spectra and analysis; and ionization and dissociation. Under these major topics, parts of the papers discussed include field ionization mass spectroscopy; initial kinetic energy discrimination effects in crossed-field ion sources; mass spectrometric study of CaO and Ta; and spark source mass spectrometry as an analytical technique. The book also covers discussions on initial energy of hydrocarbon fragment ions; determination of the structure of alkaloids by mass spectrometry; and application of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer to the examination of ion-molecule interactions. This volume is a useful reference to students and researchers conducting work on mass spectrometry.
Table of Contents
Session A Mass Spectrometry in Research
Field Ionization Mass Spectrometry
Mass Spectrometric Studies of Solid Surfaces
Investigation of the Adsorption of Oxygen on Tungsten by Mass Spectrometry
Mass Spectra of Acetylene under High Pressure in the Ion Source
Initial Kinetic Energy Discrimination Effects in Crossed-Field Ion Sources
The Ionization Produced by Addition of Acetylene to a Hydrogen-Oxygen-Nitrogen Flame
Free Radical Reactions by Mass Spectrometry: The Mercury Photosensitized Decomposition of Mercury Dimethyl
Application of the Isotopic Dilution Technique to the Measurement of Some Nuclear Reaction Cross-sections
Session Β Mass Spectrometry of Inorganic Compounds
Mass Spectrometric Studies of High Temperature Systems
The Application of the Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer to the Study of Inorganic Materials at Elevated Temperatures
The Relative Ionization Efficiencies for Elements in a Spark Source
Mass Spectrometric Study of CaO and Ta
Spark Source Mass Spectrometry as an Analytical Technique
The Thermal Ionization of Elements of High Ionization Potential
Absolute Isotopic Abundance Ratio and the Atomic Weight of Chlorine
Analysis of Impurities in Uranium Hexafluoride by Mass Spectrometry
Session C New Instruments and Techniques
A Large Double Focusing Mass Spectrograph with Second Order Direction Focusing
A Mass Spectrograph for Particles of High Kinetic Energy
High Sensitivity Isotopic Analysis using the Argonne 100-inch Radius Double-Focusing Mass Spectrometer
Two-Stage Mass Spectrometers at Aldermaston
Experience in Using a Double Focusing Mass Spectrometer for Organic Chemical Analyses
A New Mass Spectrometer for Precision Measurement of the 235U/238U Isotopic Ratio of UF6
Two New Mass Spectrometers
Session D Mass Spectrometry of Organic Compounds
Part I. Theory and Correlation of Mass Spectra
Current Status of the Statistical Theory of Mass Spectra
Initial Energy of Hydrocarbon Fragment Ions
Variations in Mass Spectra with the Temperature of the Ionization Chamber between -150°C and +200°C
Ionization—Dissociation of some Cycloalkanes under Electron Impact
Ion-Molecule Reactions in Mixtures of Organic Compounds
Mass Spectrometric Study of Fast Reactions at Atmospheric Pressure
Mass Spectra and Geometrical Isomerism
Session Ε Mass Spectrometry of Organic Compounds
Part II. Mass Spectra and Analysis
Characterization of the Heavier Molecules in a Crude Oil by Mass Spectrometry
Interpretive Techniques for the Determination of Paraffin Wax Composition by Mass Spectrometry and Gas Chromatography
Determination of the Structure of Alkaloids by Mass Spectrometry
The Mass Spectra of some Flavones and Carbohydrates
The Mass Spectra of Some Steroids
The Mass Spectra of some Borazoles
A Radio-Frequency Mass Spectrometer for Studies of Light Hydrocarbons
Session F Ionization and Dissociation
The Study of Molecular Energy States
Reactions of Gaseous Ions X. Ionic Reactions in Xenon-Methane Mixtures
Application of a Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer to the Examination of Ion-Molecule Interactions
Recent Work with the Electrostatic Electron Selector
An Electrostatic Parallel-Plate Electron-Energy Selector for Determinations of Critical Ionization Potentials by Electron Impact
Carbon Sub-Oxide
Electron Impact Studies on Aromatic Halogen Compounds
Bibliography on Mass Spectrometry
Introduction
Section A: Instrument Design
Aa Instruments
Ab Components and Accessories
Section B : Operating Techniques
Section C: Applications to Isotopic Problems
Ca(i) Isotopic Analysis of Solids
Ca(ii) Determination of Atomic Masses
Ca(iii) Isotopic Analysis of Gases
Section D : Applications to Organic Chemistry
Section E: Ionization and Dissociation of Molecules
Section F : General Applications in Engineering, Physics, and Physical Chemistry
Section G : Applications to Solids (Other than Isotopic Problems)
Ga Spark Source
Gb Thermodynamic Studies
Name Index of Bibliography
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 646
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149448