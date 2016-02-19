Advances in Mass Spectrometry, Volume 2 documents the proceedings of a conference on mass spectrometry held in Oxford in September 1961. This compilation is categorized into six major topics — mass spectrometry in research; mass spectrometry of inorganic compounds; instruments and techniques; theory and correlation of mass spectra; mass spectra and analysis; and ionization and dissociation. Under these major topics, parts of the papers discussed include field ionization mass spectroscopy; initial kinetic energy discrimination effects in crossed-field ion sources; mass spectrometric study of CaO and Ta; and spark source mass spectrometry as an analytical technique. The book also covers discussions on initial energy of hydrocarbon fragment ions; determination of the structure of alkaloids by mass spectrometry; and application of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer to the examination of ion-molecule interactions. This volume is a useful reference to students and researchers conducting work on mass spectrometry.

Table of Contents



Session A Mass Spectrometry in Research

Field Ionization Mass Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometric Studies of Solid Surfaces

Investigation of the Adsorption of Oxygen on Tungsten by Mass Spectrometry

Mass Spectra of Acetylene under High Pressure in the Ion Source

Initial Kinetic Energy Discrimination Effects in Crossed-Field Ion Sources

The Ionization Produced by Addition of Acetylene to a Hydrogen-Oxygen-Nitrogen Flame

Free Radical Reactions by Mass Spectrometry: The Mercury Photosensitized Decomposition of Mercury Dimethyl

Application of the Isotopic Dilution Technique to the Measurement of Some Nuclear Reaction Cross-sections

Session Β Mass Spectrometry of Inorganic Compounds

Mass Spectrometric Studies of High Temperature Systems

The Application of the Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer to the Study of Inorganic Materials at Elevated Temperatures

The Relative Ionization Efficiencies for Elements in a Spark Source

Mass Spectrometric Study of CaO and Ta

Spark Source Mass Spectrometry as an Analytical Technique

The Thermal Ionization of Elements of High Ionization Potential

Absolute Isotopic Abundance Ratio and the Atomic Weight of Chlorine

Analysis of Impurities in Uranium Hexafluoride by Mass Spectrometry

Session C New Instruments and Techniques

A Large Double Focusing Mass Spectrograph with Second Order Direction Focusing

A Mass Spectrograph for Particles of High Kinetic Energy

High Sensitivity Isotopic Analysis using the Argonne 100-inch Radius Double-Focusing Mass Spectrometer

Two-Stage Mass Spectrometers at Aldermaston

Experience in Using a Double Focusing Mass Spectrometer for Organic Chemical Analyses

A New Mass Spectrometer for Precision Measurement of the 235U/238U Isotopic Ratio of UF6

Two New Mass Spectrometers

Session D Mass Spectrometry of Organic Compounds

Part I. Theory and Correlation of Mass Spectra

Current Status of the Statistical Theory of Mass Spectra

Initial Energy of Hydrocarbon Fragment Ions

Variations in Mass Spectra with the Temperature of the Ionization Chamber between -150°C and +200°C

Ionization—Dissociation of some Cycloalkanes under Electron Impact

Ion-Molecule Reactions in Mixtures of Organic Compounds

Mass Spectrometric Study of Fast Reactions at Atmospheric Pressure

Mass Spectra and Geometrical Isomerism

Session Ε Mass Spectrometry of Organic Compounds

Part II. Mass Spectra and Analysis

Characterization of the Heavier Molecules in a Crude Oil by Mass Spectrometry

Interpretive Techniques for the Determination of Paraffin Wax Composition by Mass Spectrometry and Gas Chromatography

Determination of the Structure of Alkaloids by Mass Spectrometry

The Mass Spectra of some Flavones and Carbohydrates

The Mass Spectra of Some Steroids

The Mass Spectra of some Borazoles

A Radio-Frequency Mass Spectrometer for Studies of Light Hydrocarbons

Session F Ionization and Dissociation

The Study of Molecular Energy States

Reactions of Gaseous Ions X. Ionic Reactions in Xenon-Methane Mixtures

Application of a Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer to the Examination of Ion-Molecule Interactions

Recent Work with the Electrostatic Electron Selector

An Electrostatic Parallel-Plate Electron-Energy Selector for Determinations of Critical Ionization Potentials by Electron Impact

Carbon Sub-Oxide

Electron Impact Studies on Aromatic Halogen Compounds

