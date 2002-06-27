Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261437, 9780080915890

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alan Southward Craig Young Lee Fuiman
eBook ISBN: 9780080915890
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261437
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th June 2002
Page Count: 337
Table of Contents

Ecology and biogeography of marine parasites
Fecundity: characteristics and role in life-history strategies of marine invertebrates
The ecology of Southern Ocean Pack-Ice

Description

Volume 43 is an eclectic volume with reviews on ecology and biogeography of marine parasites; fecundity: characteristics and role in life-history strategies of marine invertebrates; the ecology of Southern Ocean Pack-ice; and biological and remote sensing perspectives of pigmentation in coral reef organisms.

Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by A.J. Southward (Marine Biological Association, UK), P.A. Tyler (Southampton Oceanography Association, UK), C.M. Young (Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, USA) and L.A. Fuiman (University of Texas, USA), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods.

Key Features

  • AMB first published 1963
  • This volume presents a selection of reviews on the biology of lesser-known taxa of the phylum Mollusca, including: The mostly diminutive protobranch bivalves; The slug-like shelled opisthobranchs; The highly specialized and evolutionarily advanced tusk shells; The beautiful, priceless, yet frustratingly hard-to-collect slit shells

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

Details

No. of pages:
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915890
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261437

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Each of these reviews is complete within its topic." --THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Craig Young Serial Volume Editor

Craig Young is Professor of Biology, and Director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Dr. Young has devoted his professional research career to investigating the early life-history stages of marine benthic invertebrates, from the ocean surface to deep-sea environments worldwide. He is a leading authority with extensive experience investigating, describing and teaching the biology, ecology, behavior and morphology of marine invertebrate larval forms. Dr. Young returns to the second edition of Atlas of Marine Invertebrate Larvae to continue to lend his expertise and knowledge as a co-editor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, U.S.A.

Lee Fuiman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Austin, Port Aransas, U.S.A.

