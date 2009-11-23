Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749604, 9780080959672

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Series Editors: D.W. Sims
eBook ISBN: 9780080959672
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749604
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd November 2009
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
126.65
165.00
140.25
215.00
182.75
192.68
163.78
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
182.00
154.70
155.00
131.75
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Biochemical aspects of deep-sea ecoystems (Pond and Allen)
Susceptibility of Global Chondrichthyan Biodiversity to Extinction (Field)
Coral Bioerosion (Hutchings)

Description

Advances in Marine Biology has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963 -- over 40 years of outstanding coverage! The series is well-known for both its excellence of reviews and editing. Now edited by D.W. Sims (Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK), with an internationally renowned Editorial Board, the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date content on a wide range of topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and biological oceanography.

Key Features

  • Rated "Number 1" in the highly competitive category of Marine & Freshwater Biology by ISI in the 2000 ISI journals citation report
  • Maintains an Impact Factor of 3.37, the highest in the field
  • Series features over 35 years of coverage of the research

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080959672
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123749604

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

D.W. Sims Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.