Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Biochemical aspects of deep-sea ecoystems (Pond and Allen)
Susceptibility of Global Chondrichthyan Biodiversity to Extinction (Field)
Coral Bioerosion (Hutchings)
Advances in Marine Biology has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963 -- over 40 years of outstanding coverage! The series is well-known for both its excellence of reviews and editing. Now edited by D.W. Sims (Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK), with an internationally renowned Editorial Board, the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date content on a wide range of topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and biological oceanography.
- 440
- English
- © Academic Press 2009
- 23rd November 2009
- Academic Press
- 9780080959672
- 9780123749604
