Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123737182, 9780080471181

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 52

1st Edition

Series Editors: D.W. Sims
eBook ISBN: 9780080471181
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2007
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
200.86
170.73
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
130.00
110.50
215.00
182.75
182.00
154.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The Biology of Glass Sponges S.P. Leys, G.O. Mackie and H.M. Reiswig

  2. The Northern Shrimp (Pandalus borealis) Offshore Fishery in the Northeast Atlantic Elena Guijarro Garcia

  3. Protein Metabolism in Marine Animals: The Underlying Mechanism of Growth Keiron P.P. Fraser and Alex D. Rogers

Description

Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by David W. Sims (Marine Biological Association, UK), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods and Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries.

Key Features

  • More than 350 pages of reviews from leading researchers in marine biology
  • Includes over 90 images
  • Offers reviews on the biology of the glass sponge
  • Reviews protein metabolism in marine animals

Readership

Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471181
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123737182

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

D.W. Sims Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.