Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Biology of Glass Sponges S.P. Leys, G.O. Mackie and H.M. Reiswig
The Northern Shrimp (Pandalus borealis) Offshore Fishery in the Northeast Atlantic Elena Guijarro Garcia
Protein Metabolism in Marine Animals: The Underlying Mechanism of Growth Keiron P.P. Fraser and Alex D. Rogers
Description
Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by David W. Sims (Marine Biological Association, UK), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods and Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries.
Key Features
- More than 350 pages of reviews from leading researchers in marine biology
- Includes over 90 images
- Offers reviews on the biology of the glass sponge
- Reviews protein metabolism in marine animals
Readership
Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 22nd February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471181
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737182
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
D.W. Sims Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK