Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The fishery for Iceland scallop (Chlamys islandica (O.F. Muller, 1776)) in the Northeast Atlantic
Elena Guijarro Garcia
Are larvae of demersal fishes plankton or nekton?
Jeffrey M. Leis
Sound as an Orientation Cue for the Pelagic Larvae of Reef Fishes and Decapod Crustaceans
John C. Montgomery, Andrew Jeffs, Stephen D. Simpson, Mark Meekan and Chris Tindle
Crustacea in Arctic and Antarctic sea ice: distribution, diet, life cycles and metabolism
- Carolin E. Arndt and Karrie M. Swadling
Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by A.J. Southward (Marine Biological Association, UK), P.A. Tyler (Southampton Oceanography Association, UK), C.M. Young (Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, USA) and L.A. Fuiman (University of Texas, USA), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods.
Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 18th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464527
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261529
D.W. Sims Series Editor
Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK
Alan Southward Series Editor
Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.