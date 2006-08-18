Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261529, 9780080464527

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 51

1st Edition

Series Editors: D.W. Sims Alan Southward
eBook ISBN: 9780080464527
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th August 2006
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

  1. The fishery for Iceland scallop (Chlamys islandica (O.F. Muller, 1776)) in the Northeast Atlantic

  2. Elena Guijarro Garcia

  3. Are larvae of demersal fishes plankton or nekton?

  4. Jeffrey M. Leis

  5. Sound as an Orientation Cue for the Pelagic Larvae of Reef Fishes and Decapod Crustaceans

  6. John C. Montgomery, Andrew Jeffs, Stephen D. Simpson, Mark Meekan and Chris Tindle

  7. Crustacea in Arctic and Antarctic sea ice: distribution, diet, life cycles and metabolism

  8. Carolin E. Arndt and Karrie M. Swadling

Description

Advances in Marine Biology was first published in 1963. Now edited by A.J. Southward (Marine Biological Association, UK), P.A. Tyler (Southampton Oceanography Association, UK), C.M. Young (Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, USA) and L.A. Fuiman (University of Texas, USA), the serial publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography. Eclectic volumes in the series are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as The Biology of Calanoid Copepods.

Key Features

  • Includes over 25 tables and 34 illustrations
  • Covers such topics as reef fishes, crustacea in the arctic and antarctic, fisheries in the Northeast Atlantic, and more
  • 4 reviews authored by experts in their relevant fields of study

Readership

Marine biologists, fishery scientists, environmentalists, and ecologists

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080464527
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261529

About the Series Editors

D.W. Sims Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association Laboratory, Plymouth, UK

Alan Southward Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

