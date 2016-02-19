Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 1
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Frederick Russell
eBook ISBN: 9780080579245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 409
Details
- No. of pages:
- 409
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579245
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Russell Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Plymouth, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.