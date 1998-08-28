Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 34
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M.S. Davies and S.J. Hawkins, Mucus from Marine Molluscs: Introduction. Composition of Mucus. Properties of Mucus. Mucus Production. Function of Mucus. Mucus in Molluscan Energy Budgets. Ecology. Overview.
J.C. Joyeux and A.B. Ward, Constraints on Coastal Lagoon Fisheries: Introduction. Overview. Material and Methods. Geographical and Morphometrical Constraints. Environmental and Anthropogenic Constraints. Final Conclusions. Acknowledgements. References.
S. Jennings and M.J. Kaiser, The Effects of Fishing on Marine Ecosystems: General Introduction. Benthic Fauna and Habitat. Fish Community Structure. Trophic Interactions. Study of Fishing Effects. Management. Summary.
V. Tunnicliffe, A.G. McArthur, and D. McHugh, A Biogeographical Perspective of the Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vent Fauna: Introduction. Hydrothermal Vents. Other Related Faunas. The Biogeography of Faunas. Local to Regional-Scale Processes. Regional to Global-Scale Processes. The Distribution Patterns of Taxa. Patterns in Diversity. Summary. References. Subject Index.
Description
This volume of Advances in Marine Biology contains four eclectic reviews on topics ranging from marine mollusc mucus to deep-sea hydrothermal vent fauna.
Advances in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer-reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.
Readership
Researchers and students of marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 28th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579573
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261345
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Blaxter Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland
Bruce Douglas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.
Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton, U.K.