Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261345, 9780080579573

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Blaxter Bruce Douglas Paul Tyler
eBook ISBN: 9780080579573
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261345
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1998
Page Count: 463
Table of Contents

M.S. Davies and S.J. Hawkins, Mucus from Marine Molluscs: Introduction. Composition of Mucus. Properties of Mucus. Mucus Production. Function of Mucus. Mucus in Molluscan Energy Budgets. Ecology. Overview.

J.C. Joyeux and A.B. Ward, Constraints on Coastal Lagoon Fisheries: Introduction. Overview. Material and Methods. Geographical and Morphometrical Constraints. Environmental and Anthropogenic Constraints. Final Conclusions. Acknowledgements. References.

S. Jennings and M.J. Kaiser, The Effects of Fishing on Marine Ecosystems: General Introduction. Benthic Fauna and Habitat. Fish Community Structure. Trophic Interactions. Study of Fishing Effects. Management. Summary.

V. Tunnicliffe, A.G. McArthur, and D. McHugh, A Biogeographical Perspective of the Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vent Fauna: Introduction. Hydrothermal Vents. Other Related Faunas. The Biogeography of Faunas. Local to Regional-Scale Processes. Regional to Global-Scale Processes. The Distribution Patterns of Taxa. Patterns in Diversity. Summary. References. Subject Index.

Description

This volume of Advances in Marine Biology contains four eclectic reviews on topics ranging from marine mollusc mucus to deep-sea hydrothermal vent fauna.

Advances in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer-reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.

Readership

Researchers and students of marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.

Details

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Blaxter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Bruce Douglas Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

