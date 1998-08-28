Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 34

M.S. Davies and S.J. Hawkins, Mucus from Marine Molluscs: Introduction. Composition of Mucus. Properties of Mucus. Mucus Production. Function of Mucus. Mucus in Molluscan Energy Budgets. Ecology. Overview.

J.C. Joyeux and A.B. Ward, Constraints on Coastal Lagoon Fisheries: Introduction. Overview. Material and Methods. Geographical and Morphometrical Constraints. Environmental and Anthropogenic Constraints. Final Conclusions. Acknowledgements. References.

S. Jennings and M.J. Kaiser, The Effects of Fishing on Marine Ecosystems: General Introduction. Benthic Fauna and Habitat. Fish Community Structure. Trophic Interactions. Study of Fishing Effects. Management. Summary.

V. Tunnicliffe, A.G. McArthur, and D. McHugh, A Biogeographical Perspective of the Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vent Fauna: Introduction. Hydrothermal Vents. Other Related Faunas. The Biogeography of Faunas. Local to Regional-Scale Processes. Regional to Global-Scale Processes. The Distribution Patterns of Taxa. Patterns in Diversity. Summary. References. Subject Index.